Iredell Health Department encourages flu shots

The Iredell County Health Department works tirelessly to protect the community from contagious respiratory viruses such as COVID-19 and influenza. Public health measures, like social distancing, staying home when sick or exposed, and masking while indoors, have become important tools in protecting the community. After experiencing a pandemic, the health department is more aware of prevention strategies and that work in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and the flu. This has reduced the time individuals are away from work, related illnesses, hospitalizations and death. With minimal flu activity last year and less natural immunity to the current strain, illness during this flu season could burden the already taxed health care systems.

The exact timing and duration of flu seasons can vary, but influenza activity often begins to increase in October. Most of the time, flu activity peaks between December and February, although activity can last as late as May. One thing is certain: the flu shot is the best protection and easiest way to reduce the chances of contracting the virus. It is important to note, getting a flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19; however, flu vaccination will reduce the risk for getting the flu and serious complications from the flu.