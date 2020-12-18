Iredell Health Department announces COVID-19 vaccine rollout for health care workers, first responders

Health care personnel, long-term care providers and residents, and first responders have been selected by the federal and state government to receive the initial supply of COVID-19 vaccine in our community because of their essential role in fighting this deadly pandemic and their increased risk of getting COVID-19 and/or spreading the virus to others. Additional groups of individuals will have an opportunity to receive this vaccine, as more supply of the vaccine becomes available in Iredell County.

The COVID-19 vaccine has been evaluated in clinical trials and approved based on findings that it lessens the chance an individual will get COVID-19. None of the COVID-19 vaccines currently in development in the United States use the live virus that causes COVID-19. There are several different types of vaccines in development. The goal for each of them is to teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Sometimes this process can cause symptoms, such as fever. These symptoms are normal and are a sign that the body is building immunity. Based on what is known about vaccines for other diseases, experts believe that getting a COVID-19 vaccine may help keep you from getting seriously ill even if you do get COVID-19.