Iredell Health Department announces COVID-19 vaccine rollout for health care workers, first responders

Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) have been granted for the first COVID-19 vaccines and they will soon be available to health care workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, and first responders in Iredell County.
Health care personnel, long-term care providers and residents, and first responders have been selected by the federal and state government to receive the initial supply of COVID-19 vaccine in our community because of their essential role in fighting this deadly pandemic and their increased risk of getting COVID-19 and/or spreading the virus to others. Additional groups of individuals will have an opportunity to receive this vaccine, as more supply of the vaccine becomes available in Iredell County.
The COVID-19 vaccine has been evaluated in clinical trials and approved based on findings that it lessens the chance an individual will get COVID-19. None of the COVID-19 vaccines currently in development in the United States use the live virus that causes COVID-19. There are several different types of vaccines in development. The goal for each of them is to teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Sometimes this process can cause symptoms, such as fever. These symptoms are normal and are a sign that the body is building immunity. Based on what is known about vaccines for other diseases, experts believe that getting a COVID-19 vaccine may help keep you from getting seriously ill even if you do get COVID-19.
The COVID-19 vaccines will not give you COVID-19. It typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity after vaccination. That means it’s possible a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after receiving the vaccination.
This could be the reason someone gets sick after vaccine administration. In a situation like this, the vaccine has not had enough time to build protection. Due to the severe health risks associated with COVID-19 and the fact that re-infection with COVID-19 is possible, people may be advised to get a COVID-19 vaccine even if they have previously been sick with COVID-19.
Until more information is available, experts do not know how long someone is protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19 or how long the vaccination lasts. The immunity someone gains from having an infection, called natural immunity, varies from person to person. Some early evidence suggests natural immunity of COVID-19 may not last very long. Both natural immunity and vaccine-induced immunity are important aspects of COVID-19 that experts are trying to learn more about.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will keep the public informed as more people get vaccinated and new evidence becomes available. Once an individual receives the COVID-19 vaccine, they should continue to use the recommended prevention measures (3Ws: wear a face covering, wash hands, and wait 6 feet apart).
As of now, the best prevention measures for protection from COVID-19 will be a combination of getting a COVID-19 vaccine, wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds, staying home if you are sick or exposed, and washing your hands often. Not one prevention strategy alone is going to stop the pandemic.
The Iredell County Health Department will be providing the COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers and first responders as early as next week at drive-thru points of vaccination.
First responders and health care workers at high risk for exposure to COVID-19 should reach out to his or her place of employment to find out where and when this vaccine will be made available. ICHD will be communicating to healthcare and first responder agencies to inform them where and when the drive-thru points of vaccination will be offered in Iredell County. Proof of employment will be required to receive the vaccine from the Iredell County Health Department during phase 1A of COVID-19 vaccine deployment.
Additional information related to COVID-19 can be found at the following resources:
Specifics on the COVID-19 vaccine: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines
NCDHHS-DPH: www.ncdhhs.gov/covid19
Iredell County Health Department: https://nc-iredellcounty.civicplus.com/1383/Coronavirus-COVID-19
