Iredell Ghost Stories: The Old County Jail

As I walked through the unoccupied jail cells, every step was accompanied by the crackle of decades of dried paint that had sloughed off the walls and ceiling and fallen to the ever-deteriorating tile floors. The years untouched left layers of dust, dirt and pulverized paint thick enough to leave footprints in as I paced from one cell block to the other.

The Old Iredell County Jail has stood on the corner of Meeting and Court Streets for over 100 years, but the ground it rests on has history dating much further back than that. With all of the negativity and death that existed on that land throughout its history, I knew that I had to make it my second stop in the “Iredell Ghost Stories” series.

The Old County Jail was built and opened in 1909 as an modern upgrade to the previous jail that had been on the same land. Meant to hold up to 50 inmates at once, the jail operated for 60 years before the county, once again, needed something bigger and moved to their current location on Water Street.

Since then, the building has been taken over by the Iredell Arts Council and they have repurposed the entire lower floor of the building as well as the portion of the upper floor where the county sheriff used to reside, but the majority of the second floor has remained mostly undisturbed for the last 50 years.