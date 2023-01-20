Iredell getting ideas for 2045 Horizon Plan

The year 2045 may seem like a distant future to some, but officials in Iredell County are beginning the process to plan what the county make look like and how it will develop over the next 22 years.

Between Jan. 17 and 19, members from the Iredell County Planning and Development team travelled the county, holding four open house meetings to detail how the new horizon plan would be developed as well as gather much-needed input from residents of the county.

“We really need that feedback from the public,” Matthew Todd, the director of the planning and development team, said.

“We want to have things to think about while we develop the plan over the next year or so. This is the initial opportunity for that.”

The “2045 Horizon Plan” will replace the county’s previous 2030 Horizon Plan once passed.

The original plan was passed in 2009 and has informed and influenced development decisions since its inception.

Things that the horizon plan deals with include growth management and future land use, agricultural preservation, transportation, economic development, cultural, environment and water resources and public services.

To help with garnering the feedback that the horizon plan desperately needs, along with the open house meetings, the planning and development committee has developed an online survey that will remain open through Feb. 9.

The survey can be found at iredellhorizonplan.info.

“The feedback is just so crucial,” Todd said.

“We just want to make sure that we hear all the voices that we can while we’re putting together this plan.”