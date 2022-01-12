Iredell Genealogical Society to hold open house at new location

The Genealogical Society of Iredell County will be holding an open house in their new location at the Iredell County Public Library on Friday from 2-4:30 p.m. Visitors can tour the new room created to house the Genealogical Society’s office and collection while speaking with members of the society. The office is now located on the top floor of the Iredell County Public Library adjoining the Local History Room. The library is located at 201 N. Tradd St.
The Genealogical Society will have its rare genealogical and historical materials on display and there will be special displays showing the society’s history through the years. Mike Trivette, a retired educator from Union Grove, is the current president of the Genealogical Society, which formed at an organizational meeting in the Iredell County Public Library on May 17, 1977, with 13 charter members. The idea of creating a group dedicated to family research was an outgrowth of a Continuing Education class on research and genealogy taught at Mitchell Community College by Henry Klutz and David Pope. Harry Freeze of the Continuing Education Department of the college worked out the plans for having such classes at the request of Lois Schneider, a local genealogist.
Schneider was elected as the society’s first president, with David Pope serving as vice president and Fae Gill as secretary and treasurer. The purpose of the newly formed Genealogical Society of Iredell County was set as follows: “To study methods of family research, collect and preserve biographical materials, educate member and promote interest in family linage.” A committee was appointed to prepare a constitution and by-laws, which were approved at the next meeting.
Membership in the Genealogical Society grew to 50 after its first year with interest generated by a series of programs featuring local historian Homer Keever, Mitchell College history professor Louis Brown, professional genealogist Mildred Miller, and Iredell County natives Frank Gatton, head of the local records branch of the N.C. Department of Cultural Resources, and Dr. Jerry C. Cashion with the N.C. Division of Archives and History. Society members immediately began creating family history and local history files and gathering Bible records, research papers, letters, ledgers, and other Iredell County records which in the beginning were placed in the Iredell County Library.
By the end of their second year, society membership had grown to 86 with Lois Schneider serving as the newsletter’s editor and Carole Hartness as typist. Society member Fae Gill began writing a column for the Statesville Record and Landmark in the late '70s. The society published a monthly newsletter to update members on the society’s activities through October 1986. In January 1987, the society replaced its newsletter with publication of a quarterly journal called “Tracks,” containing recently discovered Iredell County historical and genealogical information. “Tracks” was created by Irene C. Black, Mildred Miller, Lois Schneider, Edith Walker and Madge W. Philbeck.
In 1980, the society published “The Heritage of Iredell County, 1980”, a 642-page book of family and local history. A second volume, titled “The Heritage of Iredell County, N.C. Vol. II, 2000,” was later published by society members, Tom Winslow, Wayne and Perma Brown, Victor and Esther Crosby, Sarah Cheek, Mildred J. Miller, Mike Trivette, Viola Robertson, O.C. Stonestreet III, Lou Ray Cartwright, Phyllis Bailey, Edith Walker, the Rev. Jamie and Nellie Gray Stimson, Susie Miller, Irene C. Black, Teresa Turner and Marty Folsom.
Other projects conducted by the society over the years include surveys of Iredell County cemeteries and Iredell County military veterans. In 1991, the society received the Excellence in Publishing award from the N.C. Genealogical Society for its publication of, “Time Is, Time Was,” which surveyed Iredell County tombstones and local burial customs, by Mildred J. Miller.
The society held its first meetings in the James Iredell Room of the Iredell County Public Library at the library’s Water Street location where William “Bill” Moose was the library historian. For many years the Genealogical Society office, along with the office of the Iredell Historic Properties Commission, were located in the Iredell County Government Center (the Old Courthouse) before relocating to the ground floor of the Iredell County Public Library in 2012. Renovations to the library's lower level forced the society to relocate their office to 212 S. Center St. and later to 400 S. Meeting St.
Construction of a new room to house the society’s office and collection at the library began July 22, 2021, and was completed on Oct. 1. The 1,442 square foot room was designed by Iredell County PT Project manager David Saleeby and Library Director Julianne Moore. The construction of the room was done in-house under Ronnie Lee, the county head of Facility Services. The Facility Services men who actually did the work of construction were Bruce Feimster, Richard Fox, Gregg Gilreath, Roy Morrison and Jeff Wood. Total construction of the addition came to approximately $30,000.
The society’s office is currently open by appointment only due to the current pandemic, but the new office phone number is 704-878-3090, ext. 5384. They can be reached by email at iredellgsic@co.iredell.nc.us and through their website at www.iredell.lib.nc.us/429/Genealogical-Society-of-Iredell-County. Letters should be addressed to the Genealogical Society of Iredell County, 201 N. Tradd St., Statesville, N.C. 28677.
Joel Reese is the local history librarian for the Iredell County Public Library.