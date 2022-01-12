Iredell Genealogical Society to hold open house at new location

The Genealogical Society of Iredell County will be holding an open house in their new location at the Iredell County Public Library on Friday from 2-4:30 p.m. Visitors can tour the new room created to house the Genealogical Society’s office and collection while speaking with members of the society. The office is now located on the top floor of the Iredell County Public Library adjoining the Local History Room. The library is located at 201 N. Tradd St.

The Genealogical Society will have its rare genealogical and historical materials on display and there will be special displays showing the society’s history through the years. Mike Trivette, a retired educator from Union Grove, is the current president of the Genealogical Society, which formed at an organizational meeting in the Iredell County Public Library on May 17, 1977, with 13 charter members. The idea of creating a group dedicated to family research was an outgrowth of a Continuing Education class on research and genealogy taught at Mitchell Community College by Henry Klutz and David Pope. Harry Freeze of the Continuing Education Department of the college worked out the plans for having such classes at the request of Lois Schneider, a local genealogist.