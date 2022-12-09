Iredell FOP provides shopping experience for 32 families

On Thursday, the Iredell County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 10 held its annual Cops and Kids Christmas shopping event at Walmart in Statesville.

The Statesville Police Department, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and the Troutman Police Department assisted by providing officers to shop with the children. Lodge members and board members also participated.

President Rodney James said, “this event is very important to our lodge because it gives us the opportunity to help build better relationships between our local law enforcement and the community they serve.”

James said 32 families were able to come and shop for their children.