Iredell FOP lodge helps 45 children with new clothing, school supplies

Thanks to the Iredell County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 10, 45 children and their families were able to get clothing and school supplies during the Cops and Kids Christmas shopping event Thursday.

The lodge, which uses monies collected through a telephone fundraiser held earlier in the year and through the members, took the children shopping at Walmart on Thursday.

The FOP assisted by providing officers to shop with the kids.

“This event is very important to our lodge because it gives the opportunity for us to give back to the community that we all live in and work in daily. We were able to help the families of 45 kids during this special time of the year,” FOP President Rodney James said.

James added that “this event is very important to our lodge because it gives us the opportunity to help build better relationships between our local law enforcement and the community they serve.”

The children who take part in the Cops and Kids are recommended by counselors and others within the school system.