Food pantries in Iredell County are in need if Iredell COAST is any indication. While a donation has reopened its doors, on July 26, it had to temporarily shut down its food pantry for those in need.

“It left us feeling like we weren’t able to fulfill our commitment to the community by offering the food pantry,” Iredell COAST Director Josh McCrary said.

But it could have to shut its doors again later this week, McCrary said, noting COAST is self-funded and not affiliated with other organizations, which puts it in a precarious position when times get tough.

McCrary said since SNAP benefits decreased earlier this year, its clientele has continued to increase.

According to a study by the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, households now receive at least $95 a month less while some households with lower benefits due to higher income will see reductions of $250 a month or more. In addition to changes at the beginning of the year, the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 passed by Congress earlier in the summer will have an effect on those who receive SNAP benefits as well as work requirements will change.

At FeedNC in Mooresville, Executive Director Lara B. Ingram also said demand has risen since the beginning of the year for the organization as well, though she said it hadn’t done a survey to pinpoint if changes to SNAP were a reason behind it.

“Our demand is up for families applying for help, but that has been the case since January 2023. We are doing OK with food donations, but we can always use fruits and vegetables in our grassroots grocery,” Ingram said.

Donations tend to slow during the summer, and she said increased demand has come from more people moving into the area, higher prices for food and other services, and children out of school.

“We also have fewer donations in the summer months as the community simply is busy with summer activities and travel and the summer is not a time that many think about giving like they do at the holidays,” Ingram said.

Matthew 25 Ministries Director Chantale Parks said that decreased SNAP benefits play a role as the need for food and requests for milk and eggs have increased. On top of that, she said that since she started in her position last year, requests for help paying utilities have increased 50% to 60% in her estimation.

“I know with EnergyUnited we are on our last leg with funds, but I’m looking for grants on a daily basis also,” Parks said. “Donations from the community, and there are different churches that donate to us every month and if it wasn’t for them, it would be hard for us to help those that come in for help.”

Iredell Christian Ministries reports the same shortages that other organizations are experiencing, but said they’ve received some help locally as well, according to Executive Director Joy Morrison.

“I think we all are for the most part, but here at Iredell Christian Ministries we’ve had farmers and gardeners donate any excess they have, whic has been a blessing,” Morrison said.

She said their need at the moment comes in the form of boxed goods and canned goods.

“The usual staples in your pantry that you can grab and throw together a meal quickly,” Morrison said.

She said that the organization still partners with Second Harvest so it can buy food at $0.19 a pound. She said Second Harvest gets food to them as quickly as the organization can receive it and ship it, but that ICM still needs to supplement some needs by shopping a local grocery stores.

How to help

Iredell COAST: McCrary said it needs around $1,000 each week to keep its food pantry stocked. Nonperishable foods are always accepted (Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.) but must be in date. Iredell COAST is located at 833 N. Center St., Statesville. Donations can be made on its website, https://www.iredellcoast.vpweb.com/.

FeedNC: Ingram said the organization can use all forms of food donations, with needs listed on the website, www.feednc.org, along with links for volunteering, monetary donations, and other needs. FeedNC is located at 2456 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville.

“We would also appreciate the community coming out to eat at Donoghue’s, our community dining room, sharing social media posts, and telling friends and neighbors about FeedNC so they can get involved,” Ingram said.

Matthew 25 Ministries: Donations can be made on the organization’s website, as well as at the Corvette Club of Statesville Cruise In event this Saturday at Signal Hill Mall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The website is https://www.matthew25ministriesnc.org/ and Matthew 25 Ministries is located at 3223 Harmony Highway, Harmony.

Iredell Christian Ministries: If you’re out and about shopping, grab a few extra boxes of cereal or a few canned goods along with your own, and bring them here to donate,” Morrison said. Those donations can be made at their location at 752 Old Salisbury Road in Statesville. Monetary donations can be made on their website as well at www.iredellcm.org.