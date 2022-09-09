Iredell food banks running low on supplies as inflation stretches budgets

Inflation affects everyone’s lives in different ways but for local food banks, it has become more noticeable as their shelves are barer than they were a year ago.

In some cases, they’ve had to turn people away that need help as supplies are the lowest they have been in recent years, according to Iredell COAST Executive Director Josh McCrary.

For local food banks, the economy and a number of factors have come together to make their mission more difficult.

“Donations are down and food prices are higher,” Joy Morrison said. She is the executive director at Iredell Christian Ministries. “People are having to fend for themselves so donations are not what they were.”

Morrison said monetary donations have been stable, which helps as the organization buys food from different organizations that help supply food banks. She can still use those monetary donations as that allows ICM to purchase food for roughly $0.19 a pound from Second Harvest.

Still, inflation has led to less meat and milk being distributed, the ICM director said. Morrison and others look for ways to fill the gaps as they tackle an issue that only got more difficult this year.

“We do get donations from some of the local grocery stores and that has been a saving grace. That’s been extremely helpful that we’re able to get those,” Morrison said.

She said as long as they have food on their shelves, they’ll be giving it to families that need it.

Higher costs, higher demand

Not only has the price of food gone up, but the number of people requesting help has too. Eric Aft, the CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, said that there has been a 42% increase in the number of people requesting help from Second Harvest and its partners like ICM in Statesville.

“It’s a tremendous challenge around food sourcing and cost right now,” Aft said.

He said along with inflation, a number of pandemic relief programs have ended, including universal free lunches in school and some Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Now paperwork and qualifications are barriers for some families that seek assistance.

“The pandemic subsided, but the economic impact is something we feel for multiple years,” Aft said.

He also said the North Carolina Department of Agriculture said that supply chain issues make the issue more difficult as the Commodity Supplemental Food Program and similar services aren’t able to give as much food to Second Harvest and other groups. He said that has cut that supply in half for Second Harvest.

“That equals millions of pounds of food we won’t have available for our partners,” Aft said.

While some work with organizations like Second Harvest, others are more at the mercy of donations from organizations and businesses.

McCrary said Iredell COAST assisted 362 families in August, which was more than double the 162 they saw in July. He said that the open nature — no proof of income, etc., needed — likely contributed to this and he said that may change if the organization can’t keep up.

“We’ve recently been spending almost $5,000 a month to keep our food bank shelves stocked, and those funds are exhausted,” McCrary said.

By the numbers

According to the U.S. government, consumer prices jumped 8.5% in July compared with a year earlier, but that is slightly down from a 9.1% year-over-year increase in June. That singled the first time in 25 months that prices did not increase according to the Associated Press.

Inflation has been fueled by a number of issues in 2022, from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, higher wages for workers that typically are passed off to consumers by companies, and the additional money the government put into the economy to fight off the effects of the COVID-19 shutdowns.

While there is still fear of a recession and continued pain for consumers overall, there have been some signs of hope as gas prices have dropped from a $4.67 per gallon average in June to $4.09 in August, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Helping locally

Local organizations continue to look for donations, even though they understand how the factors that make their job more difficult also make it harder for people to donate.

“I know it’s hard go into the grocery store just for your own family with how much more it is than it used to be,” Morrison said.

For ICM, Morrison said people can bring in canned goods and food items to help at their 752 Old Salisbury Road location in Statesville during its normal business hours. Monetary donations are accepted as well.

For Iredell COAST, funds can be donated and any nonperishable donation can be dropped off at its 1540 E. Broad St. location in Statesville seven days a week when the store is open. Those hours are Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

For Fifth Street Ministries, program director Amy Freeze said they are also running low on canned items. Freeze said they hope as schools and other groups begin to collect canned goods, they hope this shortage will turn around.

She said that the shortage in Fifth Street’s case can be attributed to its new food box program, which sends boxes of food to the surrounding community on Wednesdays and Fridays. The program is done in partnership with the United Way of Iredell County. In its first few months, Freeze said the program has served 199 households for a total of 525 individual food boxes.