 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell FBLA students earn first-place honors at regional competition
0 comments
top story

Iredell FBLA students earn first-place honors at regional competition

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
iss logo.jpg

Crossroads FBLA members earned first-place honors at the Northwest Region competitive events:

Here are the students who placed:

Brooklynne Smith — first place, business calculations

Tamira Weeks — first place, business communication

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Maggie Selman — first place, future business leader

Kaylee Greer — first place, introduction to business procedure

Hayley Murdock — first place, introduction to public speaking

Jasmine Jones — first place, job interview

Grace Van Patten — first place, public speaking

Students who are active FBLA members and who have registered for competitive events are eligible to participate in the regional competitive events. Awards are presented to the top four finalists for high school and top three for middle school in each of the events held at the regional level and these students are eligible to advance to competition at the state Leadership Conference.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert