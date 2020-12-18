Iredell FBLA students earn first-place honors at regional competition

Crossroads FBLA members earned first-place honors at the Northwest Region competitive events:
Here are the students who placed:
Brooklynne Smith — first place, business calculations
Tamira Weeks — first place, business communication
Maggie Selman — first place, future business leader
Kaylee Greer — first place, introduction to business procedure
Hayley Murdock — first place, introduction to public speaking
Jasmine Jones — first place, job interview
Grace Van Patten — first place, public speaking
Students who are active FBLA members and who have registered for competitive events are eligible to participate in the regional competitive events. Awards are presented to the top four finalists for high school and top three for middle school in each of the events held at the regional level and these students are eligible to advance to competition at the state Leadership Conference.
