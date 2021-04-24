Iredell farmer directs $2,500 donation to North Iredell FFA Chapter

Local farmer Bill Walker recently directed a $2,500 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the North Iredell FFA Chapter. North Iredell FFA will use the funds to cultivate future agricultural leaders through FFA. The grant will assist the FFA chapter in operational costs. North Iredell FFA boasts 575 FFA members, making it the largest FFA chapter in North Carolina.
The North Iredell FFA chapter competes in more than 20 career development events where members practice life skills such as public speaking, parliamentary procedure, safe equipment operation, and livestock judging. All FFA members complete Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) projects. The best of these SAE projects qualify as proficiency awards, where FFA members compete for recognition against other FFA members in more than 40 categories ranging from Agricultural communications to crop production. FFA members also earn degrees based off their SAE projects and FFA involvement. FFA has provided premier leadership, personal growth, and career success to its members since 1928.
“Thank you for the donation and believing in the future of agriculture” said Laurel Gray, president of the North Iredell FFA Chapter. "This donation will help our FFA members attend career development events, leadership workshops, and various conferences. In addition, it will offset the cost of our partnerships with local elementary schools where North Iredell FFA students educate elementary students about agriculture."
Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $59 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Farmers are leaders in their communities, which is why America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most worthy causes.
Dedicated to making a difference in rural farming communities, the Grow Communities program asks farmers across the country to participate by nominating nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities. Last August, farmers entered for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone, including those in rural regions, and farmers play a critical role in helping communities overcome challenges, like the ones we’re currently facing” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local eligible nonprofit organizations that are able to provide their residents with solutions that leave a lasting impact.”
To learn more about how America’s Farmers programs are making an impact, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com.