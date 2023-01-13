Iredell experiencing high levels of transmission

As of Jan. 5, Iredell County has moved from low to high levels of community transmission of COVID-19. For the week ending Dec. 31, positive reported cases increased by 435, with 19.4% of all COVID-19 tests performed by providers returning with a positive result.

There are many ways to protect against COVID-19. The most effective way to avoid serious illness, hospitalization and death is to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

All persons 6 months of age and older are eligible for an FDA-approved primary COVID-19 vaccine series and booster.

When experiencing high levels of community transmission, it is advised by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) that individuals wear a mask indoors in public spaces, get tested if you have symptoms, wash your hands frequently, and if possible stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines. Those with immune-compromising conditions may need to take additional precautions and should work with their health care provider to determine their best course of action.

There are many providers offering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. To locate the provider closest to you, visit www.vaccines.gov (www.vacunas.gov).

In addition, the Iredell County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for all eligible citizens. It is currently only offering the Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine. Call 704-878-5300 to make an appointment for a no-cost COVID-19 vaccine. For additional information about no-cost community vaccination clinics, visit www.iredellcountync.gov/1589/Community-Vaccine-Clinics.

No-cost COVID-19 rapid at-home testing kits are available at the Statesville Health Department at 318 Turnersburg Highway, and the Mooresville Health Department at 610 E. Center St. No-cost COVID-19 community testing clinics remain available in Iredell County. For dates and clinic hours, visit the Iredell County Health Department website at www.iredellcountync.gov/1406/Community-Testing.

For additional information on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html.