 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell EMS training officer teaches Pack 173 Webelos lessons in first aid
0 comments
top story

Iredell EMS training officer teaches Pack 173 Webelos lessons in first aid

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lynn Hooper, training officer with Iredell County EMS, taught the Webelos from Pack 173 about first aid.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Scouts were able to learn about what to look for and what to do when someone is having a stroke, how to do CPR, how to apply a tourniquet and what to do when someone is choking.

The Scouts were able to practice CPR on mannequins to learn the proper way to do the chest compressions.

The Scouts were also able to go inside the back of an ambulance and learn how the EMTs help people. It was a great lesson in being helpful — one of the 12 principles of the Scout Law.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel strike in Gaza destroys building with AP, other media

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert