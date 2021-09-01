Iredell EDC recognizes board member Ron Johnson

Marshall shared accomplishments during his term from 2018 through 2021. He led the organization through the merger of Statesville Regional Development and Mooresville-South Iredell Economic Development Corp., which establishing one countywide economic development organization, the Iredell County Economic Development Corp., in 2018. Under Marshall’s leadership, Iredell EDC also expanded its efforts in workforce development, enhanced the existing industry program, and announced projects representing the creation of 3,700 jobs and investment of $1 billion dollars in Iredell County.

Marshall introduced incoming Chair Bob Palmes, vice president of business development for G.L. Wilson Building Co., and the other fiscal 2021-22 executive committee officers: Vice Chair David Alexander, J.T. Alexander & Son; Treasurer Paul Cook, First Citizens Bank; Secretary, Jeff Cernuto, Princeton Communities; and Past Chair, Marshall, blueharbor bank.

“Iredell EDC realizes the benefits of working together in partnership,” Marshall said. “We have accomplished a lot during my tenure by working together and look forward to continued growth with this solid foundation.”