Iredell EDC recognizes board member Ron Johnson

Ron Johnson, an Iredell County Economic Development Corp. board member, was given a Lifetime Achievement Award for his commitment to economic development and prosperity in Iredell County.
Johnson has served in numerous leadership roles throughout his career, including with the Mooresville Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce, Mooresville-South Iredell Economic Development Corp., Mooresville Downtown Commission, Mooresville Christmas Parade and South Iredell Community Development Board.
Jim Marshall, Iredell EDC’s board chair, presented the honor to Johnson.
The honor was presented Aug. 25 at a virtual meeting. Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Davis Regional Medical Center were the presenting sponsors for the event.
The annual meeting brought together leaders from across the county to celebrate accomplishments from the previous year and set strategic priorities for the upcoming one. The meeting included a panel of leaders from growing industry sectors in Iredell County.
Clyde Wood, network chief executive officer for Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Davis Regional Medical Center, led the industry discussion. The discussion featured two additional panelists, Jennifer Hritz, senior director of Walmart e-commerce fulfillment in Troutman, and Rita Lindsay, general manager of Doosan Bobcat Portable Power Business in Statesville. The three speakers shared remarks on recently announced growth plans, workforce, operations and strategic priorities for Iredell County.
Jenn Bosser, Iredell EDC’s president & CEO, shared highlights from the 2020-21 annual report. Bosser’s remarks centered around activities and accomplishments focused on the organization’s six key pillars: existing industry and retention, workforce and talent, business development, product development, marketing and communication, and collaboration.
The organization and community accomplishments included:
Supporting 213 project requests, representing a 39% increase over the previous fiscal year.
Capturing 64 new and expanding announcements, representing the creation of 1,543 jobs and investments totaling $550 million dollars and occupying more than 3.21 million square feet.
Continuing the existing industry and retention program with 156 engagements, assisting 24 small business, and resulting in 230 referrals.
Publishing of Iredell EDC Business Resource Guide, featuring more than 100 resources.
Hosting a series of virtual career fairs to assist with hiring needs.
Launching a new strategic plan and case for investment with goals and objectives around key pillars.
Surpassing the private sector investor campaign goal with the addition of 20 new investors and $60,000 in investment.
Marshall shared accomplishments during his term from 2018 through 2021. He led the organization through the merger of Statesville Regional Development and Mooresville-South Iredell Economic Development Corp., which establishing one countywide economic development organization, the Iredell County Economic Development Corp., in 2018. Under Marshall’s leadership, Iredell EDC also expanded its efforts in workforce development, enhanced the existing industry program, and announced projects representing the creation of 3,700 jobs and investment of $1 billion dollars in Iredell County.
Marshall introduced incoming Chair Bob Palmes, vice president of business development for G.L. Wilson Building Co., and the other fiscal 2021-22 executive committee officers: Vice Chair David Alexander, J.T. Alexander & Son; Treasurer Paul Cook, First Citizens Bank; Secretary, Jeff Cernuto, Princeton Communities; and Past Chair, Marshall, blueharbor bank.
“Iredell EDC realizes the benefits of working together in partnership,” Marshall said. “We have accomplished a lot during my tenure by working together and look forward to continued growth with this solid foundation.”
Said Bosser: “The past months have not been easy for companies in our community and region, both large and small have struggled to maintain operations while keeping employees and customers safe. Our existing industries and our leaders have demonstrated resiliency, innovation, and perseverance in the face of obstacles.