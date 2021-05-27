 Skip to main content
Iredell ECOM implements program for alarm calls
Iredell ECOM implements program for alarm calls

Iredell ECOM has implemented a new program to help with alarm calls.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

The Iredell County Emergency Communications Center is the 87th Emergency Communications Center in the United States and the 10th Emergency Communications Center in North Carolina to implement the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) to Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) program.

Iredell County went live with the ASAP to PSAP program at 8:30 a.m. on May 20 receiving burglar alarm, fire alarm, and medical alarm calls direct through automated services with many of the area alarm company providers.

Through this program, alarm company operators no longer have to pick up the phone and call the communications center to report a burglar, fire, or medical alarm. When they generate a call in their system, it can be sent automatically to the 911 dispatcher via the Computer Aided Dispatch program used at the center. This will allow alarm companies and the dispatch center to share information instantly between the two agencies reducing the need for a phone call to obtain additional information. This will improve accuracy eliminating the need for manual entry and allowing the alarm signals to be processed within seconds in order to be dispatched to the emergency responders.

Tags

