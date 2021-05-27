Iredell ECOM implements program for alarm calls

Through this program, alarm company operators no longer have to pick up the phone and call the communications center to report a burglar, fire, or medical alarm. When they generate a call in their system, it can be sent automatically to the 911 dispatcher via the Computer Aided Dispatch program used at the center. This will allow alarm companies and the dispatch center to share information instantly between the two agencies reducing the need for a phone call to obtain additional information. This will improve accuracy eliminating the need for manual entry and allowing the alarm signals to be processed within seconds in order to be dispatched to the emergency responders.