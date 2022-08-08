Iredell ECA presents scholarship to Skylin Guill

Skylin Guill was recognized at the August Iredell County Extension and Community Association executive board meeting as the 2022 recipient of the $500 (ECA) scholarship.

ECA is a volunteer organization with N.C. Cooperative Extension whose mission is to empower individuals and families to improve their quality of living through continuing education, leadership development and community service.

Guill is a graduate of North Iredell, where she was an honor student.

She will attend UNC Chapel Hill in the fall and plans to study nursing.

For more information about ECA, call Andrea Sherrill, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent with N.C. Cooperative Extension, at 704-878-3157.