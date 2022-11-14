Iredell ECA Clubs to host holiday program, silent auction Thursday

Iredell County ECA Clubs are having a holiday program and silent auction Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Iredell County Agriculture Center, 444 Bristol Drive. This event is a yearly scholarship fundraiser.

ECA presents yearly scholarships to local high school and college students. The holiday program will include refreshments, holiday entertainment, fellowship and a silent auction (10:30-11:30). The auction will include lots of gifts for the holidays.

For more information on the program, call Judy Athey at 704-924-9807, and for more information on the event location, call the Iredell County Extension Office at 704-873-0507.