Iredell ECA awards scholarship to Codi Barker

The Iredell County Extension & Community Association Clubs awarded Codi B. Barker a $500 scholarship at the ECA Board meeting, Barker is a 2022 graduate of North Iredell High School. She attends the Mt. Olive University, studying veterinary bio-science. ECA members in attendance were Judy Athey, president, who presented the $500 scholarship, Joyce Dobson, Beatrice Sharpe, Kim Dobson, Sandra Overcash, Charlene Sims and Mary Lou Goodman. ECA will be accepting applications for scholarships in April 2023. For more information, call Andrea Sherrill, extension agent Iredell County ECA liaison, at 704-878-3157

