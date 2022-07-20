 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iredell DSS accepting Crisis Intervention Program applications

The Iredell County Department of Social Services is accepting applications for its Crisis Intervention Program, which addresses current cooling-related crisis situations.

Eligibility is based on a life-threatening or health-related emergency and household income. Applicants must provide an electrical service disconnect or past-due notice, proof of all income, and names, birthdates and Social Security numbers for all household members.

Applicants are not required to complete applications in the office or have a face-to-face interview.

Interviews can be done via phone by calling 704-873-5631, option 7. Applications are also available for pickup in the DSS lobby, 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville, or by calling 704-873-5631, option 7.

