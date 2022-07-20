Iredell DSS accepting Crisis Intervention Program applications

The Iredell County Department of Social Services is accepting applications for its Crisis Intervention Program, which addresses current cooling-related crisis situations.

Eligibility is based on a life-threatening or health-related emergency and household income. Applicants must provide an electrical service disconnect or past-due notice, proof of all income, and names, birthdates and Social Security numbers for all household members.

Applicants are not required to complete applications in the office or have a face-to-face interview.

Interviews can be done via phone by calling 704-873-5631, option 7. Applications are also available for pickup in the DSS lobby, 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville, or by calling 704-873-5631, option 7.