District Attorney Sarah Kirkman, Assistant District Attorney Carrie Nitzu and Attorney Marisa Thompson participate in training detention officers Friday at the Iredell County Hall of Justice Annex. They talked to the officers about discovery, report writing and testifying in court. Kirkman presides as the judge during the training.
Assistant District Attorney Carrie Nitzu, right, and Attorney Marisa Thompson, left, participate in training detention officers.
