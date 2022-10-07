Iredell deputy, SRO dies after medical incident

An Iredell County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer died Friday after experiencing a medical incident, said Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Deputy Marty Joe Lewis was working at Scotts Elementary School on Friday when he experienced a medical incident. School staff, members of the Iredell County Rescue Squad, Iredell EMS and various firefighters performed CPR on Lewis.

“It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Marty Joe Lewis,” Campbell said in a news release.

Lewis is a 20-year veteran of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Lewis was dedicated to and loved working with the staff at students at Scotts Elementary School, Campbell said.

No funeral arrangements have been made at this time.

“Please join with all of us here at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office in sending prayers for comfort and strength at this time to Deputy Lewis’s family,” Campbell said in the release.