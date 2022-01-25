Iredell deputy injured in crash; other driver charged with DWI

A Harmony man is facing driving while impaired and other charges after his vehicle struck an Iredell Sheriff’s Office patrol car Monday night.

Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said around 9:30 p.m. Monday, a 2007 Nissan Maxima, driven by Charles Adam Stanley, 31, hit a 2017 Dodge Charger, operated by Deputy Philip Henshaw.

Swagger said both vehicle were traveling north on Interstate 77 near Tomlin Mill Road. The driver of the Nissan lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road to the right and traveled back into the road, striking the passenger side of the patrol car, he said.

Swagger said the Nissan was being operated at a high rate of speed.

Henshaw was transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital via Iredell EMS. Stanley also received minor injuries.

In addition to DWI, Stanley was also charged with reckless driving and failing to maintain lane control. Swagger said drug impairment is a suspected contributing factor and results of the blood test are pending.