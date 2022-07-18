Iredell deputy arrests Hickory man on drug, weapon charges

A Hickory man is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop last week.

Jesse Andrew Cartrette, 40, was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm and felony possession of methamphetamine as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of a concealed firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Deputy Nathan Hodges was patrolling the area of Bethlehem Road on Thursday and noticed a vehicle make an erratic turn into a business parking lot and then take off at a high rate of speed.

Hodges overtook the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop for a traffic infraction, Campbell said.

Hodges approached the vehicle and talked with Cartrette. Hodges, Campbell said, immediately observed drug paraphernalia and an open container of alcohol in plain view in the center console next to Cartrette.

Deputy Cory Wilson arrived on the scene to assist with the traffic stop. A search of the vehicle was then conducted by the deputies.

The search uncovered a handgun concealed in the center console and a criminal records database search of the serial number on the gun determined it was reported stolen out of Tennessee, Campbell said. Along with the stolen firearm, deputies located crystal methamphetamine, marijuana and multiple items of drug paraphernalia, Campbell said.

Cartrette’s history includes misdemeanor carrying concealed weapon, misdemeanor unsealed wine or liquor in the passenger area of a motor vehicle, DWI and multiple driving-related charges.