Iredell DAR chapter participates in Purses for a Purpose

Purses for a Purpose is the national service project for Daughters of the American Revolution in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The purses will be distributed to My Sisters House. Susan Tolle, second vice regent and coordinator of the project, met with representatives of the Statesville Police Department, DAR Regent Lisa McBane and Michelle Knapp, executive director of Fifth Street Ministries, to deliver the purses.

Representatives from the Statesville Police Department participated with Daughters of the American Revolution DAR in support of the project. Sgt. John Galliher and Cpl. Andrew Pope said they answer a domestic violence call every day. They explained some of the procedures they do when they are called.