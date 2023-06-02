The Gemstone District (Iredell County) Cub Scouts recently held its annual Cub Scout Olympics in the football stadium at the Statesville Senior High School. Scouts participating in the Olympics were gold medal winners from various Cub Scout Packs throughout the county.

Lion Cubs, Tiger Cubs, Cub Scouts and Webelos Scouts participated by age group in a total of eight events including softball throw, broomstick throw, push-ups, sit-ups, 50-yard dash, running long jump, standing long jump and football kick. Ribbons were given for first, second and third place in each event for each age group.

A total of 13 Scouts competed in the Olympics from five Cub Scout Packs in the county.

Doing their best were Scouts from Mooresville but not receiving medals were Megan Zhou from Pack No. 170 and Max Kellams from Pack No. 171.