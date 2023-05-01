Iredell Crosby Scholars celebrated the class of 2023 last week.
More than 300 people gathered at the Statesville Civic Center to honor the seniors completing the program.
The guest speaker, Israel Suarez, talked to the students about saying yes to opportunities. Suarez shared his story of making connections. He talked about how Crosby Scholars was and still is a part of his journey. He invited graduates to reach out to him as they build their networks.
This year, 242 students completed the program. The class of 2023 volunteered 12,578 hours of time during their years in the Crosby Scholars program. Almost 3,000 hours were spent in workshops and 1,000 hours in advising. These are remarkable achievements considering how much the pandemic affected this group.
Board members presented seniors with a graduation cord during the program. Ninety-one seniors earned an Executive Director’s Award. They received a $50 gift card for completing the program from sixth through 12th grade. Board and staff members announced winners of more than $27,000 in scholarships.
A list of scholarship and award winners includes:
Board of Directors Award of $250:
• Angelina Vargas
• Shakayla Lewis
• Shreya Sridher
• Annabel Wheeler
• Kenya Williams
• Breanna Gutierrez
• Elena Webb
• Jaikan Blankinship
• Zaira Beck
• Devon Caldwell
• Elleigh Williams
Mooresville Rescue Squad Scholarship $1,000:
• Drina Shah
• Alana Driver
• Laney Hall
• Piper Lucas
• Julia Kalinina
North Iredell Opportunity Scholarship $1,000:
• Kaylee Greer
• Eva Austin
• Lainey Thompson
Joyce Kohfeldt Determination Award:
• Valentina Celi $1,000
• Ansleigh Lane $1,000
• Sindhu Gadiraju $500
Goodwill Willpower Scholarship $1,500:
• Anthony Zeigler
Goodwill Art Gibel Scholarship $1,000:
• Yajat Govardhan
Art Gibel Community Builder Scholarship $1,000:
• Rafael Bonamigo Valls
Crosby Scholars Impact Scholarship $500:
• Yajat Govardhan
• Kirkland Eater
Mitchell Community College Crosby Scholarship $7,500 for two years:
• Trinity Webb
Community College Book Scholarship $500:
• Grace Blackwelder
• Lily Darr
Grandparent’s Day Scholarship $1,000:
• Dmitri McPherson
Crosby Scholars offered appreciation to Mitchell Community College; Goodwill of Northwest Industries of North Carolina; the Mooresville Rescue Squad; and Joyce Kohfeldt, a longtime supporter who recently died. These groups and individuals have funded scholarships and their support is appreciated.
Crosby Scholars in Iredell County is a free program for public school middle and high school students. For more information, visit www.crosbyscholarsiredell.org.