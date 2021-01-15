 Skip to main content
Iredell courts to resume more normal operations
Iredell courts to resume more normal operations

Judicial officials in Iredell County plan to resume most normal operations for District and Superior Courts effective Tuesday. Most in-person court proceedings had been suspended since Dec. 14 in accordance with the directives of the Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court; however, those directives have expired.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the public and staff, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required, and social distancing must be observed.

Parties that are represented by an attorney should contact their attorney for scheduling information. Individuals may also visit www.nccourts.gov/services for new court dates.

