Iredell County young farmer wins statewide Discussion Meet title

Iredell County Farm Bureau member Austin Rash took first-place honors last week in North Carolina Farm Bureau’s (NCFB) statewide Discussion Meet.

The competition and award ceremony took place during NCFB’s 87th annual convention, Dec. 4-6 at the Joseph S. Koury Convention Center, Sheraton Greensboro Hotel at Four Seasons.

​“It is important that we support and help develop young farmers who are able to speak up and speak out for farmers and their rural communities,” said NCFB President Shawn Harding. “This program helps develop rural leaders for the future.”

​The Discussion Meet Award recognizes a young farmer between the ages of 18 and 35 who is involved in NCFB’s Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) program. Rash’s knowledge of agricultural issues and public speaking and debate skills were judged to be the most effective in regard to consensus-building on some of the real issues impacting today’s agricultural industry.

​Rash now moves on to the national competition where he will vie against other state Farm Bureau winners during American Farm Bureau Federation’s national Discussion Meet, held in conjunction with the organization’s annual convention, Jan. 6-11, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.