Iredell County to reassess property values next year

The county will go forward with its plan to reassess tax values for property after the Iredell County Board of Commissioners met for its regular meeting on Tuesday night.

“The purpose is not to raise people’s taxes. It’s to equalize the tax burden based on the wealth, relative wealth, of the property owners,” Chairman James Mallory said.

There were four speakers from the public during the comment section in regard to how the county values property within its jurisdiction. Officially known as the Uniform Schedules of Values, Standards, and Rules for Market Value and Present-Use Value (Schedules) to be used for 2023 Countywide Appraisal, it determines property’s tax values, which determine how much revenue the county will take in through taxes.

Jill Schooley, who said she works in the homebuilding industry, made sure that the commissioners were aware that interest rates have nearly doubled in the last year and how it would affect homebuilding and buying in the county. She said she wanted more information on how the schedules are tabulated as well. She asked the county to delay the tax assessment for another year.

“I really want you to be aware of how people can’t afford to live anymore,” Schooley said.

The other was Gerald Stevens, who echoed Schooley’s comments, noting how people on fixed incomes would be affected by potentially higher payments after the county reassesses property values. He said with the market looking to decline after a quick increase in home values, it could cause trouble for the county’s residents.

“Because of those numbers, it will create an undue burden on the taxpayers — to use that as an assessment rate — on property values,” Stevens said.

Tammy Burris had similar remarks and also asked for the county to delay, while Richard Coleman said the county could be transparent on how increases in its budget might affect its choice to go forward with a new tax assessment.

Mallory defended the county’s budgeting process and said the county has a “bottom-up” budget process and does not increase budgets just because of tax assessments.

“We have the lowest tax rate of any county that touches us, and there are nine counties that touch Iredell County, and that’s more than any other county in the state,” Mallory said.

ICATS: A public hearing was held as ICATS made a funding request to the Iredell County Board of Commissioners. No one came to speak from the public.

A total of six grants, which amount to roughly $3 million, would be applied for, and the county would be required to match $642,086 to provide administrative, operating and capital funds to ICATS transit operation. The grants total $2,715,567.

ICATS wishes to replace 16 vehicles over the next several years, part of the 30 ICATS uses.

Mallory noted that roughly 75% of ICATS funding comes from the federal government, but credited ICATS Director Bradley Johnson and the staff with navigating the various opportunities to address the county’s urban and rural transportation needs.

Premeeting agenda

The following issues are considered administrative matters by the board and discussed in a premeeting before the regular meeting at 7 p.m. All are passed with a consent vote unless moved to the regular agenda.

Schools: Additional capital money to Iredell Statesville Schools and Mooresville Graded Schools based on the actual sales taxes received in FY21-22. As stated by the county, capital funding to the school systems is based on the receipt of sales taxes. Since the final sales taxes for FY 21-22 is not received until Sept. 15, an adjustment was needed to allocate the additional funding. This year, the funding will increase to Iredell-Statesville Schools by $2,272,866 and to Mooresville Graded School District by $520,053.

Planning and development: A request from planning and development was approved to hold a public hearing on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. in regard to a text amendment to the Land Development Code regarding subdivision standards.

Solid waste: Permission was granted to apply for the Abandoned Mobile Home Grant, which would allow abandoned mobile homes in Iredell County to be disposed of properly with the recycling of metal, white goods, axles, water heaters, etc. This grant is through the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. This is a reimbursement grant. The department is requesting $16,000; $1,000 per mobile unit. Solid waste would be reimbursed by the NCDEQ, and Assistant Director Mike Rufty said it would save the homeowners $1,000 per singlewide and up to $2,000 per doublewide unit. He said it would also help save landfill airspace seeing how most of the mobile homes would be recycled and not landfilled.

Finance department: Approved to transfer of unallocated funds in the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council Fund to Children’s Hope Alliance and Piedmont Mediation equally. The Juvenile Crime Prevention Council made the decision at the beginning of the budget year to unallocated $27,623 in state funding due to some performance concerns.

EMS: Emergency Medical Services was approved to purchase Power Load Cot Fastening Systems. The funding comes through the American Rescue Plan Act and will cost $1,229,483. David Sifford, purchasing and contracts manager with the county’s finance department, said the cots would help reduce the chance of injury when lifting patients.

Jennings Park project: The purchasing office selected Froehling & Robertson Engineering after making a request for qualifications for construction materials testing and inspection services for the Jennings Park Project. Responses were received from Stewart Engineering, Froehling & Robertson Engineering, and ESP Associates.

Iredell County Government Center Entryway Project: A request from the finance department was approved for the selection of an architectural firm for design services related to the Iredell County Government Center Entryway Project. Fuller Architecture, the only applicant, was selected. The current budget for the project is $1 million.

Also approved was construction manager at risk for the Iredell County Government Center Entryway Project. Edifice General Contractors was selected over Samet and Miles McClellan Construction.

Animal services: A public hearing is scheduled on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. in regard to amendments to the animal control ordinance. Iredell County Animal Services said it would like to update its animal ordinance to reflect up-to-date practices as well as be in line with state laws and regulations. These changes add a community cat initiative, change shelter requirements for animals in winter and update the potentially dangerous dog ordinance.