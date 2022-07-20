Iredell County to implement new permitting software on July 26

Iredell County will be implementing EnerGov, a new permitting software, on July 26.

Collaborative efforts from teams in Iredell County departments and staffing from numerous city and town departments have worked together for over a year to configure, test, train, modify procedure and draft new work rules anticipating the implementation of EnerGov.

This collaboration led staffers to thoroughly understand each department’s processes and how each department uniquely serves Iredell County residents and applicants.

EnerGov software will enhance effectiveness by providing secure uploading of documents during the online application process such as site plans, septic system documentation and building plans for residential and commercial projects. Implementing EnerGov is intended to simplify the application process; automate notification to all relevant departments as projects are submitted; offer ready access to application data; maintain transparency for the general public; expedite the processing of applications; and provide real-time progress notifications to the applicant.

EnerGov will serve as the primary permitting and inspection software for multijurisdictional and departmental utilization throughout the county including:

Planning departments in Statesville, Troutman and Iredell County.

Fire marshal offices of Statesville, Troutman and Iredell County.

Iredell County Environmental Health (onsite water protection and food and lodging).

Iredell County Building Standards for commercial and residential projects.

Other development services provided by the town, city and Iredell County.

There will be no substantive change to the permitting process for projects that fall within Mooresville’s town limits or in its extraterritorial jurisdictions.

Applicants must first apply for and obtain a zoning approval from the town, then make a separate application to Iredell County for a permit to demolish, alter an existing structure, apply for a well or septic permit or construct a new building.

Continue to check the Building Standards website from any computer or smart mobile device to create an account, start a project or make online transactions after the customer go live date on July 26 at iredellcountync.gov/253/schedule-inspections.

During the time of transition, on July 22-25, only hard-copy applications will be accepted and those will be entered manually by the permitting team after the go live date.