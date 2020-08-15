Iredell County to enforce trespassing ordinance in response to protests

Iredell County officials announced Friday that due to recent protests at the Confederate statue in front of the county office building, an ordinance dealing with parades and other demonstrations will be enforced.
The county commission felt a line had been crossed between peaceful protest and disorderly conduct.
"We tried to be nice. This is not Chicago, this is not Seattle, this is not Portland. This is Iredell County." Iredell County Commissioner Ken Robertson said. "When they were holding signs, that’s not a problem. When they are defacing things, that’s a problem. When people are respectful, that’s fine. When they don’t respect the law, that’s a problem. When we started to get complaints from merchants and stuff, not about the statue but about the protests, it’s gone too far."
A part of the ordinance restricts the time in which someone can be on county property without being subject to arrest for trespassing. The time is 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays or from 6 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday.
Anyone wanting to be on the property between those hours must have written permission from the county manager.
The protest off of the property and onto the nearby sidewalks. However, Statesille4Change, the group protesting against the statue, said it won't change their mission.
"I find it disgraceful that the County Commissioners can find the time to trample the 1st Amendment rights of citizens, whilst simultaneously refusing to take up the issue from which the protests originated; the statute. The statue remaining will continue to be a public safety issue, until it's removed, and the protests will continue until it's gone," Statesville4Change organizer Storm Onole said.
For the protesters, little has changed.
"Keep protesting until the statue is down," said Sierra Patterson.
The counter-protesters, the Iredell/Statesville History Guard, see the enforcement of the ordinance as a victory for their cause.
"I'll be honest, not being allowed on the statue, not being allowed on grass, that's a win for us. We don't want them to mess with it, even if that means we can't mess with it," Jerry Shaver said. "If they put a fence up here, It will make me even happier."
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell echoed the commission's reasoning and said despite the majority of the protests being peaceful, the arrests earlier week marked a change.
"We've done everything we can at this point, we'll have a zero-tolerance for any kind of rude behavior or trespassing on the property or destruction of any kind," Campbell said.
This is in response to weeks of protests by groups wanting the Confederate statute removed and others who want it to remain in front of the Iredell County Government Center.
"We decided it was in the best interest of public safety, citizen safety, and business owners safety," Iredell County Commissioner Gene Houpe said. "All along we had been tolerant to protests and to express their opinions and all, but when they start fighting, we didn't want things to escalate."
Houpe said the commission has no interest in moving the statue and stressed that he felt there were bigger issues for Iredell County to deal with.
"Let's go on and have dialogue on other issues that are more pressing," Houpe said. "If people put the same intensity and effort in making sure kids were ready for school, going to school, and doing their homework, to me that's more tangible, that should be a higher priority, and we can all come together to do that."
Iredell County Manager Beth Jones issued this news release Friday afternoon:
Over the past several weeks Iredell County property has been the location of several protests. Such protests began as a peaceful demonstration of free speech but have turned into more violent protests, which have resulted in physical assaults and arrests. In order to protect the health, safety and welfare of not only the protestors but the citizens, businesses, law enforcement and visitors to our community, Iredell County will enforce Iredell County Ordinance Chapter 10.5 – Public Property.
This is the ordinance in its entirety:
Chapter 10.5 - PUBLIC PROPERTY
This chapter shall be known as the "Public Property Ordinance."
(Ord. of 12-7-99)
Sec. 10.5-2. - Definitions.
County manager. The "county manager" shall mean the person appointed by the Iredell County Board of Commissioners as manager (acting, interim, or permanent) of Iredell County.
Facility. "Facility" shall mean any building, structure, or improvement owned by or leased by Iredell County or otherwise under its dominion or control. Facility manager. The "facility manager" shall mean the person designated by the county manager as the person in charge of any facility or property of Iredell County, which person shall have the authority to grant permission for the use of said facility or property, to persons other than employees or officials of Iredell County.
Property. "Property" shall mean any property owned or leased by Iredell County or otherwise under its dominion or control.
(Ord. of 12-7-99)
Sec. 10.5-3. - Time restrictions for county property and facilities; authority; exceptions.
(a) It shall be unlawful for any person to trespass or to be on or upon any property of facility between the hours of six o'clock p.m. and six o'clock a.m. on any weekday and between six o'clock p.m. on Friday and six o'clock a.m. on Monday without written permission of the county manager or the facility manager.
(b) The county manager shall be in charge of all property and facilities. The county manager may designate a person or persons to be in charge of each facility (the facility manager).
(c) This chapter shall not apply to (i) county employees or officials in the discharge of their duties; (ii) persons in attendance at a meeting sponsored by a governmental, civil, or non-profit agency for which the facility manager shall have given permission to use the property or facility; (iii) any other person with permission from either the county manager or the facility manager.
(Ord. of 12-7-99)
Sec. 10.5-4. - Failure to leave.
It shall be unlawful for any person to fail to leave any property or facility after having been asked to leave by the acting facility manager.
(Ord. of 12-7-99)
Sec. 10.5-5. - Facility rules and regulations.
It shall be unlawful for any person to violate any rule or regulation pertaining to any property or facility, including but not limited to rules or regulations pertaining to hours and places of parking vehicles, use of parking lots or parking areas, use of buildings, and littering upon grounds or in buildings.
(Ord. of 12-7-99)
Sec. 10.5-6. - Prohibited activities.
It shall be unlawful for any person to use any property or facility other than areas designated in public parks for that purpose for skateboarding, roller blading, skating (in-line or otherwise), congregating, playing of music, biking (motorized or self-propelled), or staging, playing, or participating in any game.
(Ord. of 12-7-99)
Sec. 10.5-7. - Loitering on county property or facilities.
It shall be unlawful for any person to loaf, lounge, or loiter near, on or about the parking or sidewalk areas of any property or facility. Nothing herein shall be construed, however, as prohibiting those with lawful business at any property or facility from attending to such business, and this chapter shall not apply to persons with lawful business upon any property or facility.
Sec. 10.5-8. - Penalty.
Violation of any provision of Chapter 10.5 is a misdemeanor and is punishable as provided in section 1-7(a) and (b) of Chapter 1 of the Iredell County Code.
(Ord. of 12-7-99)
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.