Iredell County to enforce trespassing ordinance in response to protests

Iredell County officials announced Friday that due to recent protests at the Confederate statue in front of the county office building, an ordinance dealing with parades and other demonstrations will be enforced.

The county commission felt a line had been crossed between peaceful protest and disorderly conduct.

"We tried to be nice. This is not Chicago, this is not Seattle, this is not Portland. This is Iredell County." Iredell County Commissioner Ken Robertson said. "When they were holding signs, that’s not a problem. When they are defacing things, that’s a problem. When people are respectful, that’s fine. When they don’t respect the law, that’s a problem. When we started to get complaints from merchants and stuff, not about the statue but about the protests, it’s gone too far."

A part of the ordinance restricts the time in which someone can be on county property without being subject to arrest for trespassing. The time is 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays or from 6 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday.​

Anyone wanting to be on the property between those hours must have written permission from the county manager.

The protest off of the property and onto the nearby sidewalks. However, Statesille4Change, the group protesting against the statue, said it won't change their mission.

"I find it disgraceful that the County Commissioners can find the time to trample the 1st Amendment rights of citizens, whilst simultaneously refusing to take up the issue from which the protests originated; the statute. The statue remaining will continue to be a public safety issue, until it's removed, and the protests will continue until it's gone," Statesville4Change organizer Storm Onole said.