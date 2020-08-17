Can you identify suspect in armed robbery? Wanted man was attired in pink sweatshirt

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos from a convenience store armed robbery Friday night in which the suspect fired a gun and pointed it at two people as he was leaving the store.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said the robbery happened at the Citgo at 3078 Hickory Highway.
He said the suspect came into the store and fired a shot as he was entering. The round struck a shelf.
After demanding and receiving money, the man left the store, pointing the gun at two people who were entering the store, Campbell said.
Deputies quickly secured the scene.
They were told the suspect had fled on foot towards Hickory Highway in the direction of Statesville. Deputies with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team utilized a canine to conduct a track. The canine located the track and went behind the business to a vacant lot, where the suspect possibly got in a vehicle.
Based on surveillance video, the suspect is believed to be approximately 5-feet-7 inches tall and he was wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white basketball shoes and had what appears to be a surgical mask covering his face.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. If anyone with any information they are asked to contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation’s Division (704) 878-3180 or the Iredell County Crime Stoppers at (704) 662-1340. Callers to Crime Stoppers do not have to reveal their identity or testify in court and a cash reward is possible.
