Iredell County Sheriff's Office requests two new positions

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has several items on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners’ agenda at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Iredell County Government Center, including requests for funding two new positions.

Sheriff Darren Campbell submitted requests the addition of a threat assessment officer, as well as a deputy who would be assigned to Mitchell Community College in Statesville.

In the case of the threat assessment officer, who would be assigned to Iredell-Statesville Schools, the addition to the budget would be $41,295 to cover salary and benefits for the position, according to the sheriff’s request, but it would be invoiced for the full 12 months along with the school resource officers each year to Iredell-Statesville Schools. The school system would cover the deputy’s salary, while the sheriff’s office will have to cover vehicle expenses, supply items and the like, according to the request.

In the request was a letter for Dr. Jeff James, I-SS superintendent, which said the school and law enforcement have had to spend more time investigating threats that come from social media. James cited a study that said cyberbullying was on the rise before the COVID-19 pandemic, and that “from our years of experience, we know that before there is a shooting or an event that disrupts school, there is often social media chatter.”

Boen Nutting, chief of strategic planning and student services with I-SS, said that while there is one full-time position in a similar role, that person is inundated with checking social media for potential threats. Nutting said the addition had been discussed by I-SS for some time.

Campbell said about three years ago he used lapsed salaries to create that position for threat assessment, but that the number of threats has increased, creating the need for a second position, which he said would be on call when the need arises.

“It’s increased so much, just today we’ve had two cases threat assessment is working on,” Campbell said on Monday.

A similar request will be made for a full-time deputy at Mitchell Community College, funded by the school, for $133,252.

The sheriff’s office also a pair of request to accept the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program funds on behalf of the city of Statesville and the Statesville Police Department.

In the request, Campbell states that earlier in the year Chief Deputy Bert Connolly came before the commissioners with a request to appropriate the grant funding in the amount of $12,535 for the purchase of optics for patrol rifles, which was approved. Later, the Department of Justice notified the sheriff’s office that the allocation for the city of Statesville exceeded the allocation for Iredell County by more than 150%, which results in Iredell and Statesville becoming a disparate group under the grant statue. This results in the awards being pooled together and shared by mutual agreement. Therefore, the sheriff’s office is seeking approval to receive the amount allocated for the city of Statesville in the amount of $25,728. The payment would be made to the city for this amount.

Finally, the sheriff’s office requests approval to apply for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Grant for the purchase of an ATV (All-Terrain Vehicle) for up to $50,000, with a deadline of Nov. 2 for the application.

Public hearings

Two public hearings are schedule at the meeting:

To consider a request from Planning and Development in regard to a text amendment to the Land Development Code — Subdivision Standards.

To consider amendments to the Animal Control Ordinance.

The following items are on the administrative agenda for Tuesday’s meeting as of Monday evening:

Request from Iredell-Statesville Schools to move $4 million from current expense fund balance into the capital budget, with the ability to move up to $7 million, if needed, to help with the completion of several capital projects.

Request from the library for approval of a budget amendment to accept a grant from the N.C. Office of State Budget and Management in the amount of $100,000 for a mobile library and approval to submit a letter of intent and apply for a Library Services and Technology Act grant through the State Library of North Carolina in the amount of $100,000.

Request from Emergency Medical Services for approval to purchase of 26 LIFEPAK 15 heart monitors/defibrillators.

Request from the tax assessor to approve and adopt the Market Value and Present-Use Final Uniform Schedules of Values, Standards, and Rules.

Request from tax administration for approval of September 2022 refunds and releases.

Request from Planning and Development to consider calling for a public hearing at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 concerning a text amendment to the Land Development Code regarding fill in floodplain.

Request from Planning and Development and the Iredell County Parks and Recreation Department for approval to apply to the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization for a grant for a trail connection in southern Iredell and a letter of commitment.

Request from the administration for approval of a utility easement to the town of Mooresville.