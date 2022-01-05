Iredell County Sheriff's Office looking suspect in theft of catalytic converters

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a person they think is responsible for the theft of catalytic converters around the Mooresville area.

In the images shared of the suspected crimes, a man is seen around 3 a.m. on Dec. 13 and the sheriff's office said the crimes suspected are felony larceny and misdemeanor larceny.

The suspect is believed to have driven a dark-colored conversion van, Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.

If you can identify the van or the suspect, call Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Detective Melody Jennings at 704-924-4059 or call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 703-878-3100.

