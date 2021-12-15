Iredell County Sheriff's Office busts 30 people on felony drug charges since October

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it has arrested 30 people on felony drug charges since October.
Sheriff Darren Campbell said the latest series of narcotics-related arrests were part of a continuing effort to target repeat offenders and illegal drug dealers.
“As a result of these on-going efforts, 30 suspects were arrested and charged with multiple felony drug crimes,” Campbell said in a news release. “These arrests stem from information received from community partners, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol Deputies activities, Narcotics Investigators cultivating information, surveillance evidence, and undercover operations. The suspects in this round of arrests have either sold illegal drugs directly to undercover narcotics investigators, or have made arrangements to facilitate illegal drug sales to undercover investigators.”
Campbell said the drugs and their sale lead to other crimes in the community, which was a reason for the ongoing effort and targeted approach.
“By purposely pursuing those in the criminal element who continue to sell or provide illegal drugs, we can and will make a positive impact in our community, which drive crime rates lower and makes Iredell County a safer place to live,” Campbell said.
Those arrested are:
William Anthony Parks, 64, of Village Drive, Statesville: Felony conspiracy to sell opium or heroin; $150,000 bond. No criminal history listed.
Lisa Nichols Witherspoon, 54, of Kimberly Lane, Statesville: Three counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II drug and felony sale or delivery of a Schedule II drug; $100,000 bond. History includes felony charges of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, sale or delivery of a Schedule II drug, sale of cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver counterfeit controlled substance, identity theft, and sale or delivery of a Schedule II drug and misdemeanor charges of common law forgery, common law uttering a forged endorsement, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of stolen goods, financial card fraud, larceny, breaking or entering, and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling or place to sell or use controlled substance. She is on probation for identity theft and sale or delivery of a Schedule II drug.
Dominique Santana Strickland, 33, of Simonton Drive, Statesville: Three counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II drug and two counts of felony sale or delivery of a Schedule II drug; $85,000 bond set by a Davie County magistrate. No criminal history listed.
Thomas Dion Daye, 46, of Lakeview Lane, Statesville: Three counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II drug and sale or delivery of a Schedule II drug and one count of felony conspiracy to sell or deliver a Schedule II drug; $50,000 bond. History includes felony charges of sale of cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver a counterfeit controlled substance, possession of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling or place to sell or use controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon, resist, obstruct or delay a public officer, larceny, simple affray, possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed gun, forcible trespass, disorderly conduct, hit-and-run failure to stop with property damage, and multiple counts of driving while license revoked.
Terry Lee Jones, 53, of Sharon Ridge Lane, Statesville: Two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II drug and sale or delivery of a Schedule II drug and one count of felony conspiracy to sell or deliver a Schedule II drug; $50,000 bond. History includes felony counts of break or enter a motor vehicle and obtain property by false pretense and misdemeanor charges of attempt obtain controlled substance by fraud, possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, hit-and-run failure to stop with property damage, and larceny.
James Michael Perri Jr., 27, of Shiloh Road, Statesville: Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule I drug and outstanding failure to appear warrant; $21,000 bond. No criminal history listed.
Chadrick Ty-Quan McGee, 26, of Roseman Lane, Statesville: Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II drug and felony sale or delivery of a Schedule II drug; $10,000 bond. History includes felony counts of obtain property by false pretense, sale of marijuana and larceny of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor charges of larceny, reckless driving to endanger, possession of marijuana, communicating threats, and shoplifting by concealment.
Tamra Renae Dixon, 51, of Lentz Road, Stony Point: Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II drug, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, and felony conspiracy to traffic by sale of a Schedule II drug; $50,000 bond. No criminal history listed.
Dmitric Shawntell Mayberry, 44, of Hill Street, Statesville: Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II drug and felony sale or delivery of a Schedule II drug; $7,500 bond. History includes felony counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and sale of cocaine and misdemeanor charges of possession of stolen goods, possession of marijuana, larceny, and multiple driving-related charges.
Ashley William Perkins, 43, of Hampshire Drive, Mooresville: Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II drug; $5,000 bond. History includes felony counts of possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, elude arrest with a motor vehicle with three aggravating factors, and sale of a Schedule III drug and misdemeanor charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, larceny, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, assault inflicting serious injury, driving while impaired, assault with a deadly weapon, and shoplifting. He is on post release from prison for felony possession of a Schedule II drug.
Anitra Marie Gregory, 36, of Alexander Street, Statesville: Two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II drug and felony sale or delivery of a Schedule II drug; $7,500 bond. History includes misdemeanor possession of marijuana, DWI and multiple counts of driving while license revoked.
Stanley Deon Miller, 59, of North Tradd Street, Statesville: Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II drug and felony sale or delivery of a Schedule II drug; $5,000 bond. History includes misdemeanor counts of larceny, assault, second-degree trespass, shoplifting by concealment, trespass without a license, assault inflicting serious injury, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic criminal trespass, domestic violence protection order violation, carrying a concealed weapon, injury to personal property, assault on a female, breaking or entering, assault on a handicapped person, misuse of 911 system, and possession of marijuana.
Joshua Shirthomas Dunn, 31, of Wexford Way, Statesville: Two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II drug and felony sale or delivery of a Schedule II drug; $20,000 bond. History includes misdemeanor possession of marijuana and driving-related charges.
Gisselle Hernandez Castilla, 19, of Perry Road, Troutman: Felony conspiracy to sell or deliver a Schedule VI drug; $7,500 bond. No criminal history listed.
Devon Lamar Heggs, 35, of Deaton Street, Statesville: Two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II drug and one count of felony sale or delivery of a Schedule II drug; $15,000 bond. History includes felony charges of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, felony elude arrest with a motor vehicle with three or more aggravating factors, sale of cocaine, stalking, and assault by strangulation and misdemeanor counts of assault on a female, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, assault, assault inflicting serious injury, flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle with two aggravating factors, injury to personal property, resisting a public officer, court order violation, and domestic violence protective order violation.
Frances Marie Tackett, 49, of Reuben Drive, Statesville: Felony conspiracy to sell a Schedule II drug and felony possession of a Schedule II drug; $5,000 bond. History includes DWI, misdemeanor charges of assault and larceny, fictitious information to an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alfred Jermaine Allison, 30, of Clay Street, Statesville: Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance and felony conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance; $2,000 bond. History includes felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and misdemeanor charges of larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. Confirmed Blood gang member by the N.C. Division of Adult Correction.
Edward Joseph Mersfelder, 50, of South Chipley Ford Road, Statesville: Two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II drug and felony sale or delivery of a Schedule II drug; $25,000 bond. History includes felony sale or delivery of a Schedule II drug and misdemeanor charges of possession of stolen goods, possession of drug paraphernalia, DWI, and possession of marijuana.
Amber Ann Houser, 32, of Homestead Road, Harmony: Two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II drug and felony sale or delivery of a Schedule II drug; $25,000 bond. History includes felony counts of breaking or entering, breaking or entering a place of worship, and manufacture of marijuana.
Renae Nicole Jones, 36, of Reid Street, Statesville: Two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II drug and felony sale or delivery of a Schedule II drug; $10,000 bond. History includes DWI and misdemeanor charges of breaking and entering, assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, and larceny.
Zachary Shane Russ, 28, of Skyuka Road, Statesville: Felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule VI drug, and felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle or place to sell or use a controlled substance; $5,000 bond. History includes misdemeanor charges of breaking or entering, possession of a Schedule VI drug, financial card fraud and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Alisha Nichole Millsaps, 33, of Charlotte: Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II drug and felony sale or delivery of a Schedule II drug; $15,000 bond. History includes misdemeanor charges of shoplifting by concealment, resisting a public officer and reckless driving to endanger.
Peyton Seth Shortridge, 23, of Hickory: Two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II drug and felony sale or delivery of a Schedule II drug; $22,000 bond. History includes felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of second-degree trespass, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule VI drug and assault on a female. He is on adult probation for felony possession of a Schedule II drug and misdemeanor assault on a female.
Bobby Lee Privette, 51, of Eufola Road, Statesville: Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II drug; $5,000 bond. History includes felony financial card theft and misdemeanor counts of assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of stolen goods.
Tracy Breon Evans, 56, of Overcash Road, Troutman: Felony conspiracy to sell or deliver a Schedule II drug; $5,000 bond. History includes misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule III drug.
Kyle Avery Tilley, 21, of Autumn Leaf Road, Troutman: Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule VI drug, felony sale or delivery of a Schedule VI drug and felony conspiracy to sell or deliver a Schedule VI drug; $20,000 bond. History includes misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Vicki Lee Hicks, 55, of Eufola Road, Statesville: Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II drug; $2,000 bond. History includes misdemeanor counts of school attendance law violation, food nutrition fraud, and larceny.
James Carlton Aistrop, 47, of Friendship Road, Statesville: Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II drug; $6,000 bond. No history listed.
Ny’Vaezsa Ranyqa Davis, 23, of Randa Drive, Statesville: Two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI and felony sale or delivery of a Schedule VI drug; $5,000 bond. History includes felony counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule VI drug and sale or delivery of a Schedule II drug and misdemeanor counts of possession of a Schedule VI drug and assault. She is on adult probation for felony sale of a controlled substance.
Jeffery Lashaw Maddox, 35, of Hickory: Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II drug and felony sale or delivery of a Schedule II drug; $9,000 bond. History includes misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree trespassing, resisting a public officer, possession of marijuana, and driving while license revoked.
