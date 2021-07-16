Iredell County Sheriff's Office announces recent felony drug charges

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said these individuals were arrested from April through June 2021, as part of the continuing efforts of the sheriff’s office to prevent the sale of illegal drugs in Iredell County. These individuals sold directly to or facilitated the sale of illegal drugs to undercover narcotics investigators, Campbell said.

“As you can see many of these suspects have considerable criminal histories. For several years now, it has been the stance of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office to aggressively target, and arrest repeat criminals who choose to continue to commit crimes or by their actions contribute to criminal activity here in Iredell County,” Campbell said.

The following people were arrested on various charges between April and June.

Kareen Obrien Daye, 48, of Weathers Creek Road, Troutman, was charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony conspire to sell or deliver Schedule II. Bond is set at $7,500.