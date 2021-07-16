Iredell County Sheriff's Office announces recent felony drug charges

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said these individuals were arrested from April through June 2021, as part of the continuing efforts of the sheriff’s office to prevent the sale of illegal drugs in Iredell County. These individuals sold directly to or facilitated the sale of illegal drugs to undercover narcotics investigators, Campbell said.
“As you can see many of these suspects have considerable criminal histories. For several years now, it has been the stance of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office to aggressively target, and arrest repeat criminals who choose to continue to commit crimes or by their actions contribute to criminal activity here in Iredell County,” Campbell said.
The following people were arrested on various charges between April and June.
Kareen Obrien Daye, 48, of Weathers Creek Road, Troutman, was charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony conspire to sell or deliver Schedule II. Bond is set at $7,500.
History is as follows: misdemeanor breaking or entering, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor intoxicated and disruptive, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor resist a public officer, felony accessory after the fact of assault, felony possession of Schedule II, felony possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver Schedule VI, DWI, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony possession of cocaine, felony habitual felon and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine.
Cameron Lakie Wheeler, 24, of 11th Street, was charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II. Bond is set at $20,000. History is as follows: felony breaking or entering, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and several driving related charges.
Shelia Jones Passmore, 69, of Smyrna Lane, Mooresville, was charged with two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II. Bond is set at $25,000.
Donald Ray Shumake, 44, of Doster Avenue, Mooresville was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver a Schedule II. Bond is set at $6,000.
History is as follows: misdemeanor injury to personal property, misdemeanor second-degree trespassing, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor intoxicated and disruptive, DWI, misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor domestic criminal trespassing, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor breaking or entering, felony sell or deliver Schedule IV, misdemeanor shoplifting, felony obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor common law uttering.
Joshua Hunter Wingate, 18, of Hound Lane, Statesville, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I, felony sell or deliver Schedule I, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI and felony sell or deliver Schedule VI. Bond is set at $10,000.
History is as follows: misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Jordan Blake Moore, 26, of Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule IV, four counts of felony sell or deliver Schedule IV and felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale or use of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $15,000.
History is as follows: misdemeanor spotlighting deer, reckless driving to endanger, misdemeanor panhandling and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Swailon Jakeon Quantrez Tucker, 23, of 11th St., Statesville, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin and felony sell or deliver heroin. Bond is set at $10,000.
History is as follows: misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor communicating threats and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.
Tiewon Saheed Miller, 31, of Allen Creek Road, Statesville, was charged with three counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and two counts each of felony sell or deliver Schedule II, felony trafficking Schedule II, felony trafficking by sale of Schedule II and felony trafficking by transport of Schedule II. Bond is set at $310,000.
History is as follows: felony obtaining property by false pretense, felony eluding arrest in a motor vehicle, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor soliciting to obtain property by false pretense, reckless driving and felony obtain property by false pretense. Verified Blood gang member by the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.
Randy Wayne Miller, 46, of Cleveland, was charged with two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II. Bond is set at $6,000.
History is as follows: misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, DWI, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, felony sell cocaine, and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine. Currently on probation for felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II.
Randall Kit Neaves, 61, of Wagner Street, Troutman, was charged with two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II and sell or deliver Schedule II. Bond is set at $1,000.
History is as follows: DWI, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Joushua Wayne Seagro, 25, of West Park Avenue, Mooresville, was charged with two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell Schedule II. Bond is set at $21,000.
History is as follows: misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor larceny, DWI, felony possession of controlled substances in a place of confinement.
Kiontae Jashaun Glaspy, 24, Lee Street, Mooresville was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI and felony sell or deliver Schedule VI. Bond is set at $15,000.
History is as follows: felony breaking or entering, felony break or enter a motor vehicle, felony obtain property by false pretense, felony common law robbery, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor assault on a female and numerous driving-related charges.
Justin Dewayne Gallimore, 36, of Cleveland, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and and felony sell or deliver a controlled substance. Bond is set at $2,500.
History is as follows: misdemeanor possession of marijuana, hit-and-run leaving the scene of an accident and numerous driving-related charges.
Steven Deshaun Turner, 40, of Wagner Street, Troutman, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II. Bond is set at $10,000.
History is as follows: misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor breaking or entering, misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, felony failure to appear on a felony charge and felony possession of Schedule II. Verified Blood gang member by the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.
Shaun Travolta Blackwood, 42, of West Front Street, Statesville, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule III and felony sell or deliver Schedule III. Bond is set at $3,000.
History is as follows: misdemeanor second-degree trespassing, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, felony common law robbery, felony larceny, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor violation of a Domestic Violence Protective Order, felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor assault on a female, felony interfering with an electronic monitoring device, felony larceny, driving while license revoked and other driving-related charges. Currently on probation for felony larceny and felony possession of Schedule II.
Ernest Antonio Chambers, 47, of Wilson Lee Boulevard, Statesville, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II. Bond is set at $5,000.
History is as follows: misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor public affray, misdemeanor resist a public officer, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor inciting a riot, misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury, misdemeanor assault on a governmental official and DWI.
Keith Louis Orshoski, 34, of Caldwell Street, Statesville, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI. Bond is set at $2,500.
Joseph Clarence Ioerger, 33, of Gypsy Drive, Statesville, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule III and felony sell or deliver Schedule III. Bond is set at $10,000.
History is as follows: misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and driving-related charges.
Jeremy Carl Lackey, 36, of Deerfield Lane, Statesville, was charged with two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II. Bond is set at $4,000.
History is as follows: misdemeanor possession of marijuana, felony possession of Schedule II, felony assault by strangulation, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor Domestic Violence Protection Order violation, misdemeanor communicating threats and driving-related charges.
Deminica Lucille Callender, 46, of Shiloh Road, Statesville was charged with felony trafficking heroin by possession, felony trafficking heroin by transport and felony trafficking heroin by sale. Bond is set at $100,000.
Ricky Nelson Gibbs, 62, of North Lackey Street, Statesville, was charged with two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI and felony sell or deliver Schedule VI. Bond is set at $11,000.
History is as follows: misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, reckless driving to endanger, felony maintain a vehicle, place of dwelling for the use of a controlled substance and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.
Kelley Lamont Allison Jr., 29, of Cline Street, Statesville, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II. Bond is set at $20,000.
History is as follows: misdemeanor second degree trespassing and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.
Kayla Danielle Hadley, 26, of Gays Chapel Road, Statesville, was charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II. Bond is set at $10,000.
History is as follows: misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor second-degree trespassing, DWI and driving while license revoked for impaired driving.
Hunter Gaither, 58, of Tabor Road, Olin, was charged with two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II. Bond is set at $20,000.
History is as follows: felony failure to report new address as a sex offender and misdemeanor larceny.
Leonard Roy Dean Holland, 48, of Mocksville, was charged with two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II. Bond is set at $40,000.
History is as follows: felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor shoplifting, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, possession of stolen goods, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, felony possession of Schedule II, felony sell or deliver cocaine, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver marijuana, felony habitual felon and felony possession of cocaine.
Ransom Nathaniel Chambers, 41, of Creeks End Lane, Union Grove, was charged with two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II. Bond is set at $5,000.
History is as follows: felony breaking or entering, felony larceny, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of non-tax paid liquor and felony trafficking of heroin or opium.
