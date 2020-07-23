Iredell County sees increase in coronavirus cases; total of 1,461

The state is reporting an increase of 25 coronavirus cases since Wednesday afternoon’s Iredell County Health Department update.
That update, provided by the health department Thursday afternoon, indicated there were 1,461 cases. There were 1,436 as of Wednesday afternoon.
The health department reports 17 coronavirus-related deaths, with 20 hospitalized.
A total of 106,893 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, reports indicate.
That is an increase of 1,892 since Tuesday afternoon’s state update.
There have been 1,726 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,523,675 tests completed and 1,188 people are currently hospitalized.
As of Thursday evening's Iredell update, there are 962 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 462 are isolated at home.
The cases are almost evenly split at 49% for males and 51% for females.
Thirty-nine percent of the cases are among those 25-49.
Twenty-five percent are among those 50-64, 12% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 10% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 558 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 582 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 321.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 18,403 cases with 181 deaths, Rowan has 1,790 cases with 45 deaths, Cabarrus has 2,050 cases with 37 deaths, Catawba has 1,624 cases with 16 deaths, Wilkes has 676 cases with seven deaths, Yadkin has 431 cases with six deaths.
Lincoln County has 611 cases and two deaths, Davie has 287 with three deaths and Alexander has 235 cases with two deaths.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.