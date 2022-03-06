Iredell County, Rosenwald schools and opportunity: Phyllis Bailey shares stories of Black students' perseverance

While Bailey was the one leading the lecture at the library, those attending had their own stories to share.

“We’ve come a long way,” Jim Bailey said.

He told of schools heated by wood stoves and clay basketball courts that had to have the lines sprayed on them before games. Others like Betty Morrison recalled similar situations as they remembered their early educations before the county would integrate schools in the 1960s.

Dozens of these schools were dotted along the hills and fields of Iredell County, often near churches as those already severed as a social hub for many of the residents.

There are a number of these schools left in Iredell County. Some were converted into other uses, like the Chestnut Grove Community Center, while others were torn down over the years. While efforts are being made to preserve what’s left of these schools in some cases, as well as their history, the passing down of oral history and the memories of students who attended have their own value.

Another is part of a park in western Iredell County. Preserving the former Scotts Rosenwald School led to the creation of Scotts Rosenwald Park.