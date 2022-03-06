Iredell County, Rosenwald schools and opportunity: Phyllis Bailey shares stories of Black students' perseverance

Rosenwald schools helped countless Black rural Southerners receive an education in the 1900s.
Julius Rosenwald and Booker T. Washington partnered together to have these schools reach out to places like the outskirts of Iredell County to give young Black children access to education at a time when that was often denied to them.
Phyllis Bailey would know. She attended Scotts Rosenwald School when she was a child, and she believes it’s important to preserve that history for future generations to understand.
“Because then they’ll know what it was like to get an education back in the day and learn and appreciate it,” Bailey said.
On Tuesday, she spoke to a group at the Iredell County Public Library about those experiences and what she had learned in her research of Rosenwald and other schools that educated Black students well before schools were integrated in Iredell County.
It was thanks to Rosenwald, a philanthropist from Chicago, and the organization of Washington and others from the Tuskegee Institute, that students in the South would have access to education. Locally, Mary Charlton Holliday and others helped make the dozens of these schools a reality as it was much more difficult for students in rural areas to receive an education. Except for these Black schools, they were often reminded that the court rulings of “separate but equal” rarely existed in reality.
While Bailey was the one leading the lecture at the library, those attending had their own stories to share.
“We’ve come a long way,” Jim Bailey said.
He told of schools heated by wood stoves and clay basketball courts that had to have the lines sprayed on them before games. Others like Betty Morrison recalled similar situations as they remembered their early educations before the county would integrate schools in the 1960s.
Dozens of these schools were dotted along the hills and fields of Iredell County, often near churches as those already severed as a social hub for many of the residents.
There are a number of these schools left in Iredell County. Some were converted into other uses, like the Chestnut Grove Community Center, while others were torn down over the years. While efforts are being made to preserve what’s left of these schools in some cases, as well as their history, the passing down of oral history and the memories of students who attended have their own value.
Another is part of a park in western Iredell County. Preserving the former Scotts Rosenwald School led to the creation of Scotts Rosenwald Park.
“The passing down of history this way, through storytelling, is important,” Shannon Lane, a secretary with the Mooresville NAACP, said. “The photos and personal stories were educational, and I learned more about these schools today.”
That education on this subject is something that Bailey hopes inspires people to keep improving themselves despite any obstacles they may face.
“A lot these people couldn’t read or write, but they wanted their children to have better, to be able to do things. Can you imagine having a child that can’t read? Not because of learning, but because of the opportunities weren’t there,” Bailey said. “I wish students even today would take those opportunities, and encourage their children and grandchildren to further their education.”
