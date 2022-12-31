 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 18-24.

Dunkin Donuts #357135, 121 Mecklynn Road, Mooresville, 99/A

Food Lion #2684 Deli-Bakery, 1339 Shearers Road, Mooresville, 99/A

Fresh Chef Statesville, 179 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 96/A

Fujisan Sushi #2684, 1339 Shearers Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Grow Green Restaurant, 608 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 94.50/A

Iredell Memorial Hospital Kitchen, 557 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, 98.50/A

J’s Chinese, 326 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Langtree Market, 115-B Mecklynn Road, Mooresville, 99/A

Meadows Italiano, 823 Oakridge Farm Highway, Suite A, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 465 River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A

Pink Tea Room, 557 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, 99/A

The Black-Eye’d Pea Family Restaurant, 862 Brawley School Road, Suite 107, Mooresville, 94.50/A

The Original NY Bagels, 126 A Mooresville Commons Way, Mooresville, 95/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

