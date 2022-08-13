 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections

8-14 restaurant inspections
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 31-Aug. 6.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 279 Williamson Road, Suite C, Mooresville, 92/A

Buckos, 546 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 93/A

China Express, 123 C Trade Court, Mooresville, 95/A

Culver’s of Mooresville, 388 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 100/A

Dunkin Donuts #356817, 417 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 96/A

Famous Toastery, 170 N. Main St., Mooresville, 98.50/A

Famous Toastery, 134 Mooresville Commons Way Suite H, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Food Lion #2684 Deli-Bakery, 1339 Shearers Road, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Food Lion #2684 Produce, 1339 Shearers Road, Mooresville, 99/A

Food Lion #701 Deli/Bakery, 520 N. Main St., Troutman, 100/A

Food Lion #701 Produce, 520 N. Main St., Troutman, 99.50/A

Fujisan Sushi #2684, 1339 Shearers Road, Mooresville, 97/A

Maya Restaurant, 1525-A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 93.50/A

McDonalds #5757, 3203 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 98.50/A

Novanta Pizzeria, 120 Langtree Village Drive, Suite 101, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Randy’s BBQ, 103 N. Main St., Troutman, 96/A

Shiki #3, 114 Venture Lane, Statesville, 96/A

Smokin’ Southern Cantina, 121 N. Center St., Suite 103, Statesville, 97/A

Starbucks #9363, 1501 E. Broad St., Statesville, 98/A

Steak N Shake #649, 635 River Highway, Mooresville, 97/A

Subway #797640, 1006 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 99.50/A

Sun Up Café, 120 Langtree Village Drive, Suite 107, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Taco Bell #27635, 1711 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A

Tequila’s Mexican Grill, 241 S. Broad St., Mooresville, 95/A

Walmart Neighborhood Market 4431, 966 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville, 99/A

Zaika Indian Cuisine, 119 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville, 95/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

