Iredell County restaurant inspections
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 24-30.

Arby’s #7950, 110 Julian Place, Troutman, 97/A

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 279 Williamson Road, Suite C, Mooresville, 92.50/A

Bojangles #398, 160 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 96/A

Burger King #708, 1510 E. Broad St., Statesville, 95.50/A

Burrito Loco, 391 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 90/A

Colombian Bakery, 226 W. Broad St., Statesville, 92.50/A

Dixie’s Fish & Chicken 504 N. Main St., Troutman, 96.50/A

Eddie’s on Lake Norman, 643 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 91/A

Food Lion #2528 Deli-Bakery, 529 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Groucho’s Deli of Statesville, 101 W. Broad St., Statesville, 97/A

Jimmy John’s #3796, 183 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 95.50/A

Kat’s Patch, 629 N. Main St., Troutman, 91/A

Lake Norman Butchery, 356 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suite B1, Mooresville, 96/A

Little Pigs Barbecue, 226 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, 95/A

McDonald’s #36261, 229 Mocksville Highway, Suite B, Statesville, 95/A

Patisserie Bakery Café, 627 N. Main St., Mooresville, 95/A

Pizza Box, 5135 Taylorsville Highway, Stony Point, 84.50/B

Pla Mor Lanes, 2505 Davie Ave., Statesville, 96/A

Randy’s BBQ, 103 N. Main St., Troutman, 92.50/A

Scratch Kitchen, 138 Village View Drive, Suite 107, Mooresville, 92.50/A

Shiki #3, 114 Venture Lane, Statesville, 96.50/A

Showmars-Mooresville, 138 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 95.50/A

Speedy Pies, 2157 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 98/A

Springhill Suites Restaurant, 121 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 98.50/A

Taco Bell #27635, 1711 E. Broad St., Statesville, 95.50/A

The Original NY Bagels, 126 A Mooresville Commons Way, Mooresville, 91/A

Tony’s Pizza, 688 F Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 94.50/A

Trackside Restaurant, 233 S. Broad St., Mooresville, 94/A

Village Inn Pizza #2, 3233 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 93.50/A

Walmart #1156 Deli, 169 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 97.50/A

Wingz on Wheelz, 201 Wooten St., Statesville, 99.50/A

Zaxby’s #1026, 169 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 96.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

