Iredell County restaurant inspections:
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 26-Jan. 1.

Ali’s Bistro, 216 W. Broad St., Statesville, 95/A

Amalfi’s Pizza #1, 1712 Old Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 97/A

Amaravati Grill, 591-N River Highway, Mooresville, 90/A

Charcoal Bar and Grill, 1215 E. Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 93/A

Chili’s – Mooresville, 603 River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A

Duckworth’s Grill and Tap House, 560 River Highway, Mooresville, 97/A

Grow Green Restaurant, 608 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 94/A

Hampton Inn Statesville, 1508 Cinema Drive, Statesville, 98/A

I Bambini’s, 2787-9 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, 92.50/A

Phil’s Food Mart, 4277 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 96/A

Sakura, 1737 Wilkesboro Highway Suite I, Statesville, 99/A

Vesuvio’s, 118 Venture Lane, Statesville, 96.50/A

Waffle House #667, 1240 E. Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 96/A

Zaika Indian Cuisine, 119 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville, 90/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

