North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 19-25.
220 Café, 220 S. Center St., Statesville, 97/A
Applebees #1099, 1115 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 97/A
Athenas Café, 591 River Highway, Suite N, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Bavarian Restaurant Kitchen, 275 N. Main St. F, Troutman, 99/A
Carolina Gourmet, 128 Overhill Drive, Suite 101, Mooresville, 100/A
China II, 112-C Argus Lane, Mooresville, 95/A
Domino’s #8928, 1086 River Highway, Unit E, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Eddie’s on Lake Norman, 643 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 99.50/A
El Cerro Reyes, 655 Brawley School Road, Suite 101, Mooresville, 97/A
Famous Toastery, 170 N. Main St., Mooresville, 97.50/A
Fresh Chef Statesville, 179 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 95.50/A
Lowe’s Distribution Center, 711 Tomlin Mill Road, Statesville, 95/A
Margaritas Mexican Kitchen and Bar #2, 106 Argus Lane, Suite B, Mooresville, 94/A
McAlister’s Deli #1278, 601 River Highway, Mooresville, 96/A
Patisserie Bakery Café, 627 N. Main St., Mooresville, 98.50/A
Phils Food Mart, 4277 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 92/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.