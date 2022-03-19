 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections

3-20 restaurant inspections
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 6-12.

220 Café, 220 S. Center St., Statesville, 95/A

Carrigan Farm Events, LLC, 1261 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A

China Garden III, 111 W. Church St., Troutman, 98/A

Coach’s Neighborhood Grill, 1531 A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 95/A

D Mart #9, 1346 Coddle Creek Highway, Mooresville, 93.50/A

El Jarocho Mexican Restaurant, 108 Landson Drive, Suite A, Statesville, 93/A

Fast Phil’s #21, 2894 Harmony Highway, Harmony, 94/A

Fast Phil’s #7, 309 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 96.50/A

Gordon Hospice House Kitchen, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, 100/A

Hampton Inn Statesville, 1508 Cinema Drive, Statesville, 98/A

Huang’s Chef Chinese Restaurant, 2785 Charlotte Highway, Suite 19, Mooresville, 93.50/A

Hungry Howie’s #638, 1725-B E. Broad St., Statesville, 97/A

Lake Norman Butchery, 356 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suite B1, Mooresville, 95/A

McDonald’s #12149, 975 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 99/A

Metro Bistro, 336 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 95/A

Monsoon Grill and Sushi, 235 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Mooresville, 96/A

Novanta Pizzeria, 120 Langtree Village Drive, Suite 101, Mooresville, 91.50/A

Papa Johns #1688, 1813 E. Broad St., Statesville, 98.50/A

Patisserie #2, 631 Brawley School Road, Suite 406, Mooresville, 99/A

Pellegrino’s Trattoria, 276 N. Main St., Suite C, Troutman, 93.50/A

Phifer’s Hot Wings and BBQ, 1023 Shelton Ave., Statesville, 93.50/A

Phil’s Food Mart, 4277 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 91/A

Pic Nik’s, 510 River Highway, Suite 13, Mooresville, 92.50/A

Publix #1519 Deli, 631 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Publix #1519 Produce, 631 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 99.50/A

Publix Meat & Sushi #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 100/A

Randy’s BBQ, 103 N. Main St., Troutman, 98/A

Rice Fun, 1531-G Cinema Drive, Statesville, 96/A

Sebastiano’s 862-101 Brawley School Road, Suite 101, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Sharpe’s Café and Catering, 107 Grose St., Harmony, 98/A

Sunshine’s Café, 1105 Crawford Road, Statesville, 98.50/A

The Black-Eye’d Pea Family Restaurant, 862 Brawley School Road, Suite 107, Mooresville, 97/A

Tokyo Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse, 539-V E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

