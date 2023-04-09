North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 26-April 1.
Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 279 Williamson Road, Suite C, Mooresville, 94/A
Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia, 516-F River Highway, Mooresville, 92/A
Caruso’s Fine Italian Dining, 631 Brawley School Road, Suite 404, Mooresville, 97/A
Costco #1333 Food Court, 392 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 100/A
Costco #1333 Meat/Deli Department, 392 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 99.50/A
First Watch #637 Mooresville, 171 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Grow Green Restaurant, 608 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 93/A
Iredell Memorial Hospital Kitchen, 557 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, 97.50/A
Jay Bee’s, 320 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 98.50/A
Jersey Mikes Subs #3228, 107 Commons Drive, Suite D, Mooresville, 99/A
Jimmy John’s #3796 183 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97/A
Longhorn Steakhouse #5620, 398 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 95/A
McDonald’s #3258, 110 Signal Hill Road, Statesville, 98/A
McDonald’s #5757, 3203 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 98.50/A
Mi Pueblo #7, 155 Northcross Lane, Statesville, 96.50/A
Mooresville Community Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, 99/A
Ol’ Bob’s, 1737-J Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 98.50/A
Outback Steakhouse, 979 Folger Drive, Statesville, 96.50/A
Outback Steakhouse #3471, 592 River Highway, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Publix Meat & Sushi #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 99.50/A
Sauza’s Mexican Restaurant, 835-C Williamson Road, Mooresville, 93.50/A
Sharp’s Café, 193 Crawford Road, Statesville, 98/A
Shiki #3, 114 Venture Lane, Statesville, 98/A
Subway #6378, 3211 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 93.50/A
Sun Up Café, 120 Langtree Village Drive, Suite 107, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Terrabella Lake Norman – Kitchen, 140 Carriage Club Drive, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Uncle Milf’s Lake Norman Tavern, 1468 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 94.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.