Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 5-11
Restaurant inspections

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 5-11.

Amalfi’s Pizza #1, 1712 Old Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 97/A

Boxcar Grille, 3103 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 92/A

Cook Out Restaurant #46 Statesville, 177 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 94.50/A

Davis Medical Center Kitchen, Morrison Management Specialist, 218 Old Mocksville Road, Statesville, 94.50/A

Gatherings Catering and Event Center, 232 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, 96/A

Iron Thunder Saloon and Grill, 124 Meadow Hill Circle, Mooresville, 93.50/A

Jersey Mike’s Subs #3171, 252-H Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98.50/A

Jin Jin Chinese Restaurant, 1333 Shearers Road, Suite A, Mooresville, 93.50/A

Karen’s Kitchen, 1025 Tomlin Mill Road, Statesville, 98.50/A

LKN Weddings & Events Catering, 331 Alcove Road, Suite 101, Mooresville, 97/A

Lowe’s Distribution Center, 711 Tomlin Mill Road, Statesville, 98.50/A

MOD Pizza, 657 Brawley School Road, Suite B, Mooresville, 97/A

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 465 River Highway, Mooresville, 96/A

Novanta Pizzeria, 120 Langtree Village Drive, Suite 101, Mooresville, 86.50/B

Pat’s Place, 207 S. Oakland Ave., Statesville, 95/A

Zaika Indian Cuisine, 119 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville, 90/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

