Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 4-10

8-18 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 4-10.

Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia, 516-F River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A

Capicua Latin Cuisine and Bar, 140 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville, 98/A

Fiesta Patria, 516 N. Main St., Troutman, 93/A

Fujisan Sushi, 520 N. Main St., Troutman, 99/A

Gordon Hospice House Kitchen, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, 100/A

Iron Thunder Saloon and Grill, 124 Meadow Hill Circle, Mooresville, 97/A

Kabab N Grill, 123 Trade Court, Mooresville, 91/A

O’Charley’s #385, 604 River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

