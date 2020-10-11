 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 27-Oct. 3
0 comments
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 27-Oct. 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 27-Oct. 3.

Applebee’s Grill and Bar, 137 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 95.50/A

Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia, 516-F River Hwy., Mooresville, 94.50/A

Cozumel, 246 Signal Hill Dr., Statesville, 95/A

Del Sur Fresh Mex & Cantina, 129 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 90.50/A

Hilton Garden Inn Grille, 1017 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 97.50/A

I Bambini’s, 2787-9 Charlotte Hwy., Mooresville, 96.50/A

Johnny’s Farmhouse, 668 River Hwy., Mooresville, 92/A

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Cafeteria, 171 Fairview Rd., Mooresville, 99.50/A

Little Caesar’s Pizza #33, 1418 North Center St., Statesville, 95/A

Los Compadres Mexican Grill, 1841 East Broad St., Statesville, 94/A

Maya Restaurant, 1525 A Cinema Dr., Statesville, 93/A

Mezzaluna II, 115 S. Center St., Statesville, 95/A

O’Charley’s #385, 604 River Hwy., Mooresville, 95/A

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 438 Talbert Rd., Mooresville, 98.50/A

Shang Hai Kingdom Buffet, 1642 East Broad St., Statesville, 93/A

Taco Bell #27635, 1711 East Broad St., Statesville, 97/A

Tokyo Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse, 539-V East Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 95/A

Twisted Oak American Bar and Grill, 121 North Center St., Suite 104, 97/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert