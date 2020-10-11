Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 27-Oct. 3

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 27-Oct. 3.
Applebee’s Grill and Bar, 137 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 95.50/A
Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia, 516-F River Hwy., Mooresville, 94.50/A
Cozumel, 246 Signal Hill Dr., Statesville, 95/A
Del Sur Fresh Mex & Cantina, 129 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 90.50/A
Hilton Garden Inn Grille, 1017 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 97.50/A
I Bambini’s, 2787-9 Charlotte Hwy., Mooresville, 96.50/A
Johnny’s Farmhouse, 668 River Hwy., Mooresville, 92/A
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Cafeteria, 171 Fairview Rd., Mooresville, 99.50/A
Little Caesar’s Pizza #33, 1418 North Center St., Statesville, 95/A
Los Compadres Mexican Grill, 1841 East Broad St., Statesville, 94/A
Maya Restaurant, 1525 A Cinema Dr., Statesville, 93/A
Mezzaluna II, 115 S. Center St., Statesville, 95/A
O’Charley’s #385, 604 River Hwy., Mooresville, 95/A
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 438 Talbert Rd., Mooresville, 98.50/A
Shang Hai Kingdom Buffet, 1642 East Broad St., Statesville, 93/A
Taco Bell #27635, 1711 East Broad St., Statesville, 97/A
Tokyo Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse, 539-V East Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 95/A
Twisted Oak American Bar and Grill, 121 North Center St., Suite 104, 97/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.
