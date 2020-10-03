Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 20-26

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 20-26.
Chopstix, 925 Davie Ave., Statesville, 95/A
Corine’s Café, 559 E. Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 95/A
Dragon Golden Restaurant, 1529 East Broad St., Statesville, 92/A
El Cerro Reyes, 655 Brawley School Rd., Suite 101, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Fusion Bowl, 126 Mooresville Common Way, Suite 1, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Greg’s BBQ #3, 707 Sullivan Rd., Statesville, 95.50/A
Ingle’s #150 Deli, 722 Sullivan, Statesville, 96/A
Iredell Memorial Hospital Kitchen, 557 Brookdale Dr., Statesville, 95.50/A
Julia’s Talley House, 305 Main St., Troutman, 96/A
Kat’s Patch, 629 N. Main St., Troutman, 93/A
Kirk’s Catering & Carryout, 3470 East Broad St., Statesville, 92.50/A
La Pelusa Mexican Restaurant, 2015 Front St., Statesville, 93/A
Lowe’s Foods 241 Deli, 125 Center Square Dr., Mooresville, 98.50/A
On the Nines Bistro and Cocktails, 205 Golf Course Dr., Mooresville, 99/A
Patisserie Bakery Café, 627 North Main St., Mooresville, 98/A
Phoenix, 482-B River Hwy., Mooresville, 93.50/A
Pizza Hut #35581, 940-C Davie Ave., Statesville, 93/A
Pomodoro’s Italian American Café, 168-A Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 94/A
Ten O’Clock Charlies, 455 Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 90.50/A
The Greenbriar Grill, 308 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 94/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.
